Olivia Dunne Shows Off Her Basketball Moves, Jerry Glanville Has a New Job & Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is In Nursing School

I finished the American Gladiator Netflix series last night and here I thought Malibu was on that show for seven seasons when he made it through 12 episodes

Was Malibu the greatest American Gladiators character? How is it possible I remember that guy the most out of the whole team when he appeared on the first season as the show before being cut.

It must’ve been the hair. Yes, I saw some incredible poofy hair in Dayton, Ohio back in those days along North Dixie Ave. in Harrison Twp. and other parts of northwest Montgomery County. It was 1989. I was young, but I understood what 1989 hair bands meant to the men who frequented the hair band shows at Hara Arena. SW Ohio had great hair back in those days.

But I’d never seen anything like Malibu’s (Deron McBee is now 63) flow.

That was California.

You didn’t see a mane like that at the Roosters on N. Main Street on a Saturday night. It wasn’t out of the ordinary to see incredible mullets, but Malibu didn’t have a mullet.

The guy just had the perfect character at the perfect time in television history.

Other highlights from the series:

• The Gladiators are now old enough to collect Social Security which is a reminder that time flies and we’re all getting older.

• Thank god they didn’t stick with the original joust idea.

• You don’t realize how many American Ninja Warrior challenges are spin-offs from Gladiator.

• I had no idea Ice was lesbian.

• I had no idea Zap was straight.

• Laser has some very white teeth.

• I had no idea American Gladiator Sky is making big money showing off her feet on OnlyFans.

Western New York is officially soft from a guy who lives in Western New York and chops huge piles of wood to heat his house in an area that gets slammed with horrible weather

• Guy G. needs to say it and he needs to let it out right now:

Do Hard Things is the SC motto. It’s something that we all try to live by and achieve. We, as a group, have grown up tough, and continue to make ourselves better that way. When SHTF, we will be just fine.

However, society is becoming more soft than I could have imagined. I’ve often bragged here about being tougher than you. I live in a place you only know, because we get more snow than you, and doesn’t slow us down. 3 feet of snow on the ground? Too bad. Wood needs to come in. Plow guy didn’t stop in yet? Better fire up the tractor, still need to get to work. Too cold for the tractor to start? Fire up the snowmobile, at least it’ll be a fun ride to work. Snow doesn’t stop us!



Until recently. It’s been a pretty weak winter until now. No real snow accumulation, and not even that cold. I was still looking at grass 2 weeks ago. Then the NY governor decided that this last storm was going to be Armageddon, and her power trumps everything. Cancel the Bills game! Shut down all of WNY! Don’t leave your house! WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!

Nope. Just because you saw giant drifts of snow Sunday/Monday surrounding the Bills game, doesn’t mean it was the end of the world. My brother-in-law spent 31 hours in a skid steer, making sure the field was cleared off in time for the game. No problem. We deal with snow here…or at least used to.



Today, I ran into closed roads, while headed to work. As I looked at the roads, they were 100% clean. 80mph roads, closed. When I got to work, I heard more and more of closings. I texted my dad, who works for a school district an hour away. How much did you get, that closed the school? “2”. Not even going to start the snow blower”



Up the road about 15 minutes, a buddy reported that “the snow is about chest deep, but its light, and I’ll drive through it”. He’s a little guy, 5’9” or so, so its not even a lot! Yet everything is closed again today. All of this snow came overnight. Being the ‘lake effect snow capital’, we have plows that work around the clock. County and town crews who do nothing between October and March but plow. Instead, the county and towns are being reactive, instead of proactive. Soft! We have plows, snow blowers and payloaders. Use them!



WNY is becoming soft, and it is driving me crazy. Weather shouldn’t shut down life. This is Buffalo, and we deal with this every year. Snow, no matter what global warming people tell us, is going to show up here. We used to measure snow by the foot. Now, if it’s snowing….SHUT IT DOWN!!



Do Hard Things. Get away from people who are weak, and refuse to be hard. I’m going to go home, bring in a week’s worth of wood, take the kids out XC skiing, and open the hot tub to relax. Might as well fire up a grill while I’m at it.

Kinsey:

I wrote back, “Do you think these agencies got spooked from the deaths last year and are overreaching or has this been building?”

Guy G. writes:

100% got scared after they did no shutdowns around Christmas last year, and lost 45 people. This makes the point of DHT (hey! cool new acronym) even more. Sucks we lost people last year, but be smart enough to NOT go out when 7’ of snow is coming down at 10 degrees. State may have messed that one up, but people in general should have learned what can and can’t be done. Now with a couple feet of snow, snow that is light, drivable and not building crushing, everyone needs to overreact.



Just talked with my teacher buddy in OP, where another 2 feet came down. His reaction was ‘plows should have been out. But, school was going to get canceled anyhow, as ‘any time windchill hits -17* or more, there are too many walkers to allow that’.

Since Saturday, when the state freaked out about 2-3’, I’ve been annoyed about this. We know snow. If you don’t, stay home. Poloncarz (county exec) and Hochul have been driving fear porn since then. Even giving one of the Tim Horton’s that dared to open grief.

I don’t usually vent like this, but my goodness it’s upsetting. Weak, man, weak.

Kinsey:

If you don’t remember the name Mark Poloncarz, you might remember him as the COVID jerkoff who threatened Bills fans multiple times during the COVID era. Here are all the times OutKick has written about Poloncarz. That should tell you everything you need to know about the guy.

No need to apologize for reposting the Retro Pizza Hut link

• Rob J. writes:

Sorry if I missed this in Screencaps. Pizza Hut is doing retro remodels in stores. According to a local franchisee, they remodel every 10 years.

There is a site that lists retro Pizza Huts.

https://rolandopujol.substack.com/p/the-retrologists-guide-to-pizza-hut

Who knew?

Kinsey:

Screencaps has posted the retro Pizza Hut link before and I think we have readers who’ve visited some of the retros off the list, but it’s no big deal. There are new Gen Z readers coming in all the time who can use this info for a winter escape to rekindle that vintage feeling from their childhood.

I’m still waiting for someone to find that Pizza Hut that still utilizes a bartender to pour pitchers of beer. I fear that part of the vintage Pizza Hut scene is gone forever.

There’s even a site that tracks old Pizza Huts and what they’ve been converted into

• Michael S. writes:

Hope this is not information of which you are already aware. If so, feel free to ignore this email.

I don’t recall how I stumbled across this as it has been several years. Why I can remember things like this and not anything that would help me with my career, I don’t know.

Just to show how old this is, someone decided to document what old Pizza Huts have become on a blogspot website.

Used To Be A Pizza Hut

Kinsey:

Again, none of this stuff is sponsored by Pizza Hut. In fact, I haven’t talked to a Pizza Hut marketing rep in several years and that guy was fired/ let go by the Hut marketing division. I went to the College World Series a few years ago via that guy, but that was the end of my paid marketing days with the Hut.

#notsponsored (these days)

Screencaps is genuinely interested in what happens to these old brands that people used to hold so dearly to their hearts.

A simple lunch in Cadiz, Spain

• The Ts just finished up their Thursday lunch. Mike T. reports:

Tapas, cheesy tortilla ( quiche ) and a cold Spanish beer.

Major parking violation

• John from SD says:

Major parking violation at the local drug store.

Kinsey:

What are we doing here, folks? You’re better than this. Back that beast into that curb spot to reduce the possibility of some dirtbag parking his/her piece of junk van next to you and ramming a door into your paint job.

It’s your truck and you make the massive truck payment, but stop and think about it.

We’re better than this, America.

Wait a minute, are they about to fight?

I’m trying to figure out if this is a bit between these two or if the play-by-play guy is truly mad at his color guy.

• John W. sent in this one:

I’ve never heard a commentator get mad at his partner on live TV like this 😭

pic.twitter.com/F6sJS01z53 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) January 17, 2024

It’s COLD in the South

• Warren in Mesa, AZ writes:

I was born and raised in the Northeast and did a tour in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada, so I have experienced frigid temperatures in the past. (One reason I now live in Arizona.)

I retired from military service in Alabama and lived there for 20 years before moving west. This was hysterical for my wife and I to watch. I thought those of you suffering through those obscene cold temps would enjoy seeing how our Southern friends deal with the cold:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/465707528974160

Kinsey:

I would embed that Facebook video, but for some reason, Facebook doesn’t allow its reels to be embedded that I know of. Sorry.

They’ve AI’d hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter

I’ve lost track over the number of readers who’ve sent in AI videos and photos where these computer nerds are using Mikayla’s body for their AI models.

THIS IS AI! SHAME ON THESE AI NERDS!

The Worst Job You Ever Worked

• Mark from Indiana shares:

I had quite a few bad jobs while trying to pay for my college education. I worked in a factory and averaged 70 hours per week to try to get as much OT as possible; i stripped aluminum panels from an ammonia tank that was 7-9 stories tall and had to work on top where i had to tie my only safety line with an old rope that was tied to an old leather belt around my waist but the worst one had to be detasseling corn.

Walking through cornfields in the summer pulling tassels; rain or shine; 70 degrees or 95 it did not matter. Doing so in old tennis shoes with a garbage bag as a rain coat and reporting to an old bus driver that hated life and probably kids also…… BUT it did build character and perserverence and gave you a goal of getting enough money to get through college.

That’s it this morning. The snow is rolling in. The local weather dorks are going nuts freaking out old people on Facebook and it’s time to get rolling on this cold January morning.

Let’s go have an incredible day. Enjoy your round of retirement golf. Get those projects done (the electrician is coming over tomorrow) and get caught up on those Netflix specials.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

