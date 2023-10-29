Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith Dresses Up As A Busty Batman For Halloween

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s biggest competition in the gymnastics world has been Southern Connecticut State’s Sydney Smith. She’s not at a big name school, nor does she have the following of the Queen of the NIL, but in terms of being able to attract attention she has the skill and ability.

Sydney’s flexibility clinics have earned her the title of the NCAAs Most Flexible Gymnast. That’s not a tile being handed out to everyone and there’s a good reason for that.

Her flexibility clinics have also helped her add some serious numbers to her growing following. While social media has helped to level the playing field when it comes to grabbing attention, the work still has to be put in.

While Livvy appears to be increasingly focused on her relationship lately, Sydney is busy taking advantage of the Halloweekend festivities. During a crowded holiday weekend, like the very busy Halloween weekend, you’ve got to put in some effort to stand out.

The junior gymnast kicked off the weekend on Saturday night on TikTok, where she’s up to 2.2 million followers, by checking in with her busty Batman costume from “Gotham City.”

The Olivia Dunne And Sydney Smith Rivalry Isn’t Slowing Down

But that’s not all Sydney had in store. On Sunday it was her 483k followers on Instagram’s turn to get a look at her costume.

She mixed it up with a few pictures while announcing that she was Batman. The caption of the post read, “I’m Batman (I’m actually Batman).”

There’s not going to be an argument here. Sydney announced that she’s Batman, put her stamp on the look, then took on the holiday head on.

Those are the kinds of effort that hard to put up a challenge against. Will there be attempts made? I expect that there will be.

Having said that there can’t be any mistakes made. Sydney has ground to make up on Olivia Dunne and she’s not leaving any details out. As a result that ground to make up is shrinking by the day.