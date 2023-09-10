Olivia Dunne Rocks Bikini While Putting Insane Flexibility On Display

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne spent a little time over the weekend reminding everyone she’s an incredible athlete.

Most people know about Dunne because of her insanely large and impressive presence on social media.

She has millions of followers spread out across TikTok and Instagram, and is easily the most famous female college athlete in the country.

Due to her online content juggernaut, it’s easy to forget that she’s also a star gymnast for the LSU Tigers. Well, she gave everyone a reminder Saturday.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with bikini video on TikTok. She reminded everyone she’s incredibly flexible and more than just an Instagram star. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne pumps out new bikini content.

Dunne, who is a major fan favorite at OutKick, hopped on TikTok Saturday with a little refresher on her gymnastic skills.

The LSU star rocked a red bikini, and put her absolutely absurd flexibility on display for her 7.8 million TikTok followers.

They seemed to have been impressed because the video quickly zoomed past 800,000 views.

Dunne continues to fire on all cylinders.

Olivia Dunne has truly been on an absolutely incredible social media run over the past year. Nothing can stop her.

She went from being a popular gymnast to being a legit mega-star and celebrity. Very few athletes, especially those in college, could ever dream of having the kind of audience she does.

That’s translated into some major opportunities, such as posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She also commands huge NIL fees to work with her, and charges more than $500,000 for a single post.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with new bikini video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

That’s big time money for a big time star. And remember, she’s also a gymnast and is capable of some absurd things on the mat. She has all her bases covered, and you can guarantee her run isn’t slowing down at any point in the near future.