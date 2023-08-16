Olivia Dunne Shows Off Flexibility, Attends Baseball Game As Dating Rumors Flare

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s flexibility was on display on social media amid rumors she’s dating pitcher Paul Skenes.

There have been rumors swirling for weeks Dunne and Skenes are an item, and she poured gasoline on those rumors Wednesday night.

The LSU star was in the ballpark to watch Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, make his Single-A debut with the Bradenton Marauders.

A random trip to the ballpark or was she there to watch fellow millionaire and LSU alum Paul Skenes? We report, you decide.

Olivia Dunne shows off flexibility.

Showing up to the ballpark Tuesday night to watch Paul Skenes mow down some batters wasn’t the only thing Dunne did to generate some attention.

She also posted a TikTok video, once again, showing off her insane flexibility and skills. The woman knows how to move the needle.

There’s no question about that at all.

Let’s recap. She attended Paul Skenes’ Single-A debut and dropped a new viral video on TikTok reminding everyone she’s an elite gymnast.

It’s safe to say she’s winning. She’s winning on and off the mat.

If she is dating Paul Skenes (appears possible, but still unconfirmed), then they could be a major power couple out of LSU. Olivia Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in the country and Skenes landed a $9.2 million signing bonus with the Pirates coming out of LSU.

If that’s not a young power couple, then I don’t know what is.

Will the rumors continue? That seems like a guarantee at this point until one of them comes out and publicly says something. Until then, speculation continues.