Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend.

The LSU gymnast and Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect have been dating for a couple months, and it was recently confirmed after a lot of online speculation and whispers.

However, they hadn’t done the one thing all young couples must do in 2023 in order to make it official:

Post it on Instagram.

Well that test was passed and in the books after Skenes shared a photo of himself with Dunne – who was rocking a tiny yellow dress – during LSU’s win over Arkansas in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skennes make it Instagram official.

Fox News reported the photo above from Skenes is the first public photo of the two together since they started dating.

Not a bad one to share for the first one. The post from Skenes has nearly 110,000 likes as of publication. People are definitely interested in LSU’s biggest power couple.

He dominated on the mound for the Tigers before being the top pick in the MLB draft and Olivia Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in America.

That’s a lot of winning for one couple.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes go public at LSU football game. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect shared a photo of them together at the game against Arkansas. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dunne’s incredible run continues.

Outside of snagging the top pick in the MLB draft as her boyfriend, Olivia Dunne has been on an unrivaled run the past year.

Whether it’s owning the woke New York Times, posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit or lighting up Instagram, Dunne continues to prove she’s unstoppable.

Do we think Skenes’ post blew up because he shared it or because Dunne was in mid-season form? It’s the latter and we all know it.

Olivia Dunne continues her unstoppable content run. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Now, everyone is just waiting for Dunne’s Instagram official post to match her boyfriend’s. It’s not up yet, but we all know it’s coming.