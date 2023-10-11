Olivia Dunne Rocks Air Force Hoodie In Patriotic TikTok, Reminds Everyone America Is Awesome

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is back to rolling on TikTok, and she brought a little patriotic spirit with her.

Dunne is currently enjoying her final season as an LSU gymnast, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking time off from the content game.

Not at all. If there’s one thing we know about Olivia Dunne, it’s that she never slows down when it comes to dropping viral content.

That was made clear in a new TikTok video.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with new TikTok video. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne reps the Air Force in patriotic TikTok.

The LSU star posted a TikTok video of herself dancing in an Air Force hoodie with the popular saying, “My pronouns are USA!” playing

It’s never a bad time when you can combine Olivia Dunne, the United States military and poke a little fun at the pronoun insanity.

You can check out the viral video, which has more than 500,000 views in under 12 hours, below. It’s what America is all about.

Dunne goes viral while wearing Air Force hoodie.

This is just the latest reminder Olivia Dunne is an unstoppable force online. When it comes to dropping viral content, there are very few who can do it better.

Dunne is 100% in a league of her own when it comes to college athletes. She’s untouchable on that front.

The LSU star has a staggering 12.2 million total followers between TikTok and Instagram. Those aren’t just impressive numbers. They’re incredibly elite.

Olivia Dunne wears Air Force hoodie in new TikTok video. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Now, in an era where people love to pretend America is the bad guy, she’s out on TikTok representing the Air Force with a patriotic TikTok video.

That’s definitely the kind of stuff we love to see. Remember when people complained Air Force football uniforms celebrated crushing Japan? Something tells me that’s not something that would have bothered Olivia Dunne one bit.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with patriotic TikTok video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Props to her for figuring out a way to rope in some patriotic content into her TikTok game. The guys in the Air Force certainly approve.