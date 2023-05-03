Videos by OutKick

Very few, if any, college athletes know how to market themselves better than Olivia Dunne. The 20-year-old gymnast has blossomed into one of the biggest stars in sports, largely through social media.

Dunne has more than seven million followers on TikTok and nearly four million followers on Instagram. Every time she posts to either platform, it does huge numbers. Without fail.

As a result of the NCAA’s ruling on Name, Image and Likeness, which allowed student-athletes to profit from their person, Dunne has been able to cash-in on her following. On3 Sports estimates her worth at more than $3 million, she consistently partners with big-name brands for national advertising campaigns, and she recently became the first college athlete to join the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family.

Nobody in college sports has profited off of NIL to the extent of Dunne, except for maybe the Cavinder twins. All of this goes to say that LSU’s superstar gymnast is an expert in the space.

And now she is going to pass her expertise on to the top college football recruits in the Class of 2024.

Olivia Dunne is headed to Nashville!

Dunne will be a featured speaker during the On3 NIL Elite Series in Music City at the end of May.

We are bringing terrific knowledge and perspective to this elite group of athletes and their parents. Olivia recognizes On3’s contribution and support for athlete efforts to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness. She has a unique story to share with this group, who are the stars of tomorrow in college football. — Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3

Presented by Mizuno, the event will connect a select group of recruits with leading voices and decision-makers in college sports. It will also provide them with an in-depth understanding of the latest trends with Name, Image and Likeness.

This event facilitates information and transparency into the marketplace for these athletes. Our goal is to create more opportunities to educate and prepare athletes to navigate a marketplace that is projected to grow to nearly $5 billion over the next few years. — Grant Frerking, Director of the On3 Athlete Network Development and former Tennessee Volunteer

Who better to help break it all down than the highest-valued female athlete in the country?

Can’t wait to come to Nashville and share my NIL journey with a select group of future college athletes at the @On3NIL Elite Series. Special thanks to @On3sports, @ShannonTerry, @GrantFrerking for the invitation and all they are doing for athletes everywhere. https://t.co/vQFK57gmDY — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) May 2, 2023

SEC Network’s Tom Hart will serve as the host and emcee of the event. Dunne will speak alongside Nick Marquez, who works in sports partnerships at Meta, NIL expert Pete Schoenthal, and others.

OutKick will also be in attendance at On3’s Elite Series event. Keep it locked for everything you need to know out of Nashville and all things NIL!

