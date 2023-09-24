San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi’s Teammate Mya Azzopardi Stops By, Britney Spears Is Working The Pole & The Cinderella Story Is Over

Videos by OutKick

The Cinderella story is over

Saturday had it all. Close calls for a few of the top teams, missed field goals deciding games, an absolute ass kicking for one of the Top 25 teams, the final play deciding a game, and a soft head coach who puts shoe polish on his beard calling out an 86-year-old man.

Let’s start out in Oregon where the No. 10 ranked Ducks absolutely destroyed No. 19 Colorado. Head coach Dan Lanning wasn’t buying the hype coming out of Boulder and wanted to put an end to the Buffaloes Cinderella story.

Lanning didn’t talk trash during the week leading up to Saturday’s game, he kept it all bottled up and unleashed it on his team during his pregame speech. In one of the most click-worthy moments of the year he dropped this line.

Oregon then went out and dragged Colorado up and down the field. The score heading into the 4th quarter was 42-0. Colorado did avoid the shutout, but going home with a 42-6 loss is tough.

Coach Prime wasn’t worried about his team after the game. They are 3-1 after all through four games. That’s an amazing turn around from being a 1 win team a year ago.

He has everyone believing, even some who actually thought that Colorado had a chance against Oregon prior to kickoff. They’re not quite there as a team yet.

"I don't think there's a target on our back… teams are trying to beat me, they're not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I'm not playing."



Florida State and Ohio State remain undefeated

No. 4 Florida State traveled to Clemson on Saturday and had their hands full with the unranked Tigers all afternoon. In a game they very well could have lost, the Seminoles managed to leave with a win in overtime.

A missed field goal by Clemson late in the 4th quarter and then a mismanaged drive in the final seconds of regulation kept the undefeated season alive for Florida State.

They didn’t mess around in overtime. Florida State scored then stopped Clemson for the win.

This Clemson fan must not have the most experience with college kickers



Another Top 10 team that almost had their undefeated season come to an end was No. 6 Ohio State, who made the trip to South Bend to add an L to No. 9 Notre Dame’s previously undefeated record.

The game was as tight as game can get with both teams refusing to give up many points. The Buckeyes took a 3-0 lead into halftime before they opened up the scoring in the second half,

And by opening up the scoring I mean neither team topped 17 points for the entire game. With the score 14-10, Ohio State found the end zone on what was later ruled a touchdown that left one second on the clock.

Notre Dame was unable to put together a lateral play and the Buckeyes took home a 17-14 win.

After the game Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who I guess expected Lou Holtz not to talk trash about the Buckeyes this week, celebrated the win – the school’s sixth straight over Notre Dame – by going after the 86-year-old.

Why was he paying attention to anything Holtz had to say? I don’t have a clue. But that’s exactly the type of response you expect from a guy who paints his beard with shoe polish.

Arizona State has a Taysom Hill

Another somewhat close game, and one of the games I actually watched most of, was No. 5 USC taking on unranked Arizona State.

Now the Trojans were able to finally pull away in the 4th quarter of this one and take home a two score win, but the Sun Devils made it interesting.

The real reason I wanted to mention the game is Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo. He did it all in a losing effort.

Skattebo threw passes, ran for over 100 yards, had 4 catches, and a 53 yard punt.

Oh, and this happened to Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams nut shot

Let’s get weird

In honor of summer coming to an end I thought it was fitting to share a couple of videos from a concerned mother. She hit up a waterpark in Tennessee this summer and noticed the lifeguard on duty moving her head like a robot.

So she did what anyone in her situation would do. She grabbed her phone, gathered her daughters, and started accusing the lifeguard of being a robot.

Mom was convinced that she was seeing through the matrix and witnessing an AI robot in action. Who’s to say that she wasn’t? The lifeguard’s pool scanning technique is very robotic.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to miss summer. That’s not say that fall isn’t enjoyable, it is football season. But fall doesn’t have AI robot lifeguards.

What better way to formally welcome fall than with football? I can’t think of any. I hope your team is off to a better start than mine.

The Panthers are off to a 0-2 start and it looks like we’ll be watching Andy Dalton play quarterback for the next two weeks. It’s going to be a long season.

The Jets have lost 14 straight games against the Patriots.



