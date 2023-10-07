San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Dominates A Night Out At Top Golf With Friends

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi, aka the Olivia Dunne of the Pool, put on a dominant performance during a night of dinner and Top Golf this week with friends. Those who accompanied her for the evening out never stood a chance.

After hitting the runway on multiple occasions over the last several weeks, and rubbing shoulders with fellow models, she’s built up a ton of momentum. It’s either hang on for the ride and keep that momentum going or let it fade as another season in the pool gets going.

Andreea Dragoi walks the runway wearing Culture Cabana during New York Swim Week in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week)

Andreea’s decided hanging on for the ride. She’s also branching out content-wise while she’s at it. She dressed for attention in a miniskirt and boots as she grabbed a club for some golf content.

How was her swing? It doesn’t matter. This wasn’t about the actual golf. This was about having some fun and sitting back to enjoy all of the positive comments that were sure to flood in on the pictures.

That’s precisely what happened from both blue checkmarks and golf nerds hoping to get a look at her swing. But there was no need to include her actual swing.

This was about content that adds to the follower count. This wasn’t for golf purists who want to critique golf swings on social media or hand out pointless pointers.

Andreea Dragoi Executing The Steps In The Olivia Dunne Playbook Perfectly

Andreea’s a swimmer, not a golfer. Right now she’s got no time to even pretend to care about what you think of her golf game.

This is a busy athlete in the digital age. Her focus is on her content, her modeling, and improving her skills in the pool. It’s brand building 101.

You might grab a tennis racket or a golf club from time to time, but it’s not about picking up tips on those sports. It’s about mixing up the feed and adding eyeballs.

Andreea hasn’t had any problems grabbing attention.