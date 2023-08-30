Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne thinks her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot was all about empowerment and sending a message.

Dunne was one of the main stars of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue, and the shoot definitely helped the LSU gymnast take her fame to a new level.

She’s been famous for a long time, but starring in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is definitely going to a new level.

However, she didn’t do it for clout…..according to herself. Livvy Dunne simply rocked some different swimsuits in the shoot because she’s all about being an “independent woman.”

Olivia Dunne explains Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne explains Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds, and you can be a strong independent woman while doing it,” the LSU star explained in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video released Tuesday.

Yes, we’re posing in a swimsuit to prove you can be a great athlete and student. Definitely not because it will help boost your online profile and NIL earnings potential.

You can take a look at her latest SI Swimsuit content below.

Dunne’s epic run continues.

At the end of the day, you can buy Dunne’s reasons for appearing in SI Swimsuit or you won’t. That’s on you.

Personally, it’s hard for me to buy it was simply about being an independent woman. We’re all fans of Livvy. She’s an OutKick fan favorite, but this was about proving you can be a student and an athlete?

There’s a lot of people who do that and virtually all of them don’t come close to sniffing SI Swimsuit.

Olivia Dunne was one of the stars of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The reality is Olivia Dunne is a star, and she became one by pumping out viral content online. It’s all about clout. It’s a ruthless game. Look no further than her feud with Breckie Hill for proof of that.

We don’t hate it. Just pointing out the truth. Instagram stars have to keep the content flowing. Perhaps her SI Swimsuit shoot was all about proving there’s balance. Perhaps. I’m just not sold. Seems likely it was to elevate her profile to a new level. No matter what her reasons were, she crushed it.