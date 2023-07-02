Olivia Dunne Reveals Staggering Amount Of Money She Earns For One Sponsored Post

Videos by OutKick

Prepare to write a massive check if you want to partner with Olivia Dunne.

The LSU gymnast is one of the most famous athletes in America, and she earns millions of dollars through NIL deals.

Now, she’s revealed that she makes more money for one post than lots of Americans make in a decade.

Olivia Dunne secures the bag when it comes to NIL deals.

Dunne was asked during an interview on the “Full Send Podcast” the single largest payment she’d ever received for a sponsored post, and without getting into specifics, the Instagram star revealed the number is north of $500,000.

Yes, Olivia Dunne gets paid more than $500,000 for one post. For comparison, the median salary for an American worker is under $60,000 a year.

Dunne can earn enough money to buy a house in most parts of the country with one sponsored post.

Dunne demands huge dollars.

Olivia Dunne has more than 11.8 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. Again, she’s wildly popular, and is easily the most popular female college athlete in the college.

She might be the most popular college athlete in the country period. If you want access to her followers, which is likely a lot of young men, you’re going to need to pay big cash.

I would have guessed she was charging $100,000 for a sponsored post. Turns out, she’s securing bags much bigger than that.

Olivia Dunne reveals she makes an incredible amount of money to do sponsored posts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Charging north of $500,000 for a single post is downright insane. That’s life-changing money with just a few posts.

It is worth pointing out Dunne rarely shares sponsored content. Her last sponsored post on Instagram was back in April.

The LSU gymnast is clearly very selective, which probably only helps drive the cost higher.

Olivia Dunne is incredibly popular on Instagram and TikTok. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

This is America. In this country, we celebrate capitalism. Olivia Dunne puts up huge numbers and demands major money. That’s not something you’ll ever hear me complain about. Get your money!