Olivia Dunne Goes Viral With Senior Photos

Olivia Dunne is soaking up every second of her final season of gymnastics at LSU.

Dunne is in her final season in Baton Rouge after an incredible run that has seen her become the most famous college athlete in America.

She went from being a talented gymnast from New Jersey to being one of the most popular people in America.

Olivia Dunne shares senior photos.

Dunne has been on an unreal run over the past few years, and she’s turned that into huge earnings. Now, it’s time for one more season of gymnastics in Baton Rouge, and she looks ready to go.

The talented gymnast dropped her senior photos Sunday night, and it took no time at all before the post blew up.

It has more than 375,000 likes in just a few hours. It’s clear she’s ready to end her college career with a bang.

Dunne’s incredible run continues.

It feels like Olivia Dunne has been on an unstoppable run for a solid 18 months. At this point, most people don’t even think about gymnastics when they think about her.

What comes to mind are her huge followings on TikTok and Instagram and how she uses her audience to print money.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most famous people in America, and is the most famous female college athlete in the country. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

The talented athlete has charged more than $500,000 for a single sponsored post. That’s more money than many Americans earn in a decade.

Dunne can earn it with one push of a button. If that doesn’t make her a marketing powerhouse, I don’t know what does.

Yet, she’s still a gymnast at her core, and she has one season left to continue her domination on the mat for the LSU Tigers. She’s soaking it up and enjoying it.

Olivia Dunne has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The good news for her is that she won’t have to worry about what comes next when her college career ends. There’s a pot of gold waiting for her in the content game once she graduates. Money will definitely not be a concern. For now, she’s just focused on one more year with the Tigers.