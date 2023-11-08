Olivia Dunne Has Serious Security Measures Amid Skyrocketing Fame

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne doesn’t play games when it comes to her security.

The LSU athlete is the most famous female college student in the country, and there’s not a close second. She’s a true rock star by any metric.

She generates interest in gymnastics from people who otherwise wouldn’t care. The star athlete doesn’t simply move the needle. Olivia Dunne breaks the speedometer.

Her constant social media grind has grown a following of more than 12.2 million people between TikTok and Instagram.

There’s also been enough concern about her rising fame that she now has security with her when she’s on the move.

Olivia Dunne discusses security measures.

“Actually, we’ve got it settled down a bit. We haven’t competed since last season, so we’ll see what this season holds. But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team,” Dunne said during an interview with PEOPLE.

The incident Dunne is referring to is when a bunch of Utah fans chanted for her last year during a match featuring the Tigers.

To be clear, there’s never been any kind of credible claim Dunne was ever in danger, and while some might want to frame Livvy’s young fans as a negative, it’s much more of a rock star following than something to be concerned about.

Olivia Dunne discusses security measures as her fame skyrockets. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Dunne is a rock star in the social media world.

Some people might want to clutch pearls and pretend every male fan Dunne has is a threat, but that’s just comically false. It’s not true at all. Dunne is popular like Taylor Swift is – although, to a SIGNIFICANTLY less degree – in the sense she’s become a star that transcends her field.

Having said that, you can’t be too safe these days. It just takes one person to do something stupid to cause a major problem. Dunne already stopped attending class in-person, and she travels with security. Again, rock star mentality. Johnny Manziel famously also had to stop attending class in person.

If I wasn’t an old man and instead a very wealthy young person with more than 10 million followers and a dedicated fan base that shows up to events, I’d also want some security. No need to make it more than it is or get preachy.

Olivia Dunne is the most popular female college athlete in the country. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Dunne will continue to kill it on the mat and on Instagram and TikTok. She just might have a couple extra eyes on her while traveling.