Videos by OutKick

It’s tough to find love in 2023, even if you’re as famous and wealthy as Olivia Dunne.

As we’ve covered in the past, the dating situation for young people in America is an absolute disaster. While there are probably a lot of reasons, none are bigger in my humble opinion than dating apps. Being able to hide behind a phone screen has seemingly stunted the development of young people when it comes to social skills.

Back in the day, you actually had to walk up to a woman and talk to her in person. What a novel concept. Now, everyone just fires away on their cell phones.

However, you’d think being famous and rich would be enough to overcome the problems created by dating apps.

Well, not if you’re the LSU star.

Olivia Dunne makes bold claim about being left on read in new viral TikTok video. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne is out here struggling too.

Dunne, who will be in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, shared a new TikTok Sunday claiming some people leave her on read on Snapchat for up to 16 hours at a time.

When someone doubted her story, Olivia Dunne responded people would “be surprised” by her getting left on read.

Olivia Dunne claims guys are leaving her on read. (Credit: TikTok).

Perhaps this is why Olivia Dunne recently hinted that she’s not in the dating pool at the moment. She previously hinted she couldn’t date because she was too busy.

Now, it seems like she’s just struggling to get people to respond. If Olivia Dune, who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok and Instagram and earns millions, can’t earn a date, what situation are normal people in?

Not good, folks. Not good at all.

Olivia Dunne claims guys leave her on read. She made the claim in a viral TikTok video. (Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

I hate to sound like a broken record, but put the phones down and learn how to talk to each other. Clearly, tech is not helping. If that’s not clear at this point, it never will be. Hopefully, Dunne bounces back. Something tells me she’ll be just fine. Being loaded and popular always pays off in the end.