Olivia Dunne Celebrates Labor Day With Classic American Outfit And Tim McGraw’s Music

Olivia Dunne was in a great mood celebrating Labor Day.

Millions of Americans took Monday off for the holiday (we kept things rolling at OutKick because we’re simply built different), and Dunne was among them.

However, she didn’t just casually hang out with some friends. The content game never slows down and she used Labor Day as her latest opportunity to go viral.

Olivia Dunne goes viral on Labor Day using Tim McGraw’s music. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

She grabbed an American-flag bikini top, some blue jeans, a classic Coke bottle and fired up Tim McGraw’s “Something Like That” for her 7.8 million TikTok followers.

It really doesn’t get much more American than that.

Olivia Dunne crushes it on Labor Day.

Was there any doubt at all that Dunne wouldn’t come out swinging over the extended weekend? Absolutely not.

That video is closing in on 750,000 views in less than a day. The numbers Olivia Dunne puts up would put a lot of TV shows to shame.

She simply doesn’t miss. Once the LSU star decides to send something, odds are it’s going to blow up. That’s just a fact.

Olivia Dunne has garnered millions of followers due to her ability to constantly go viral. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

As for her Labor Day celebration, how do you beat Tim McGraw’s music and any clothing featuring the flag of the best country on Earth?

The answer is you probably can’t. Drop the Coke (soda is gross and I’ll die on that hill) for a cold beer, and this would have been the most American video imaginable.

Olivia Dunne has turned into one of the most famous women in the country. She regularly goes viral. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne continues to impress, and it’s obvious that trend won’t be ending at any point in the near future. Summer might be winding down but she just keeps rolling.