Olivia Dunne’s Sister Puts Impressive Beer Drinking Skills On Display At LSU Meet

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz is welcome to hang out with the OutKick crew, judging from her beer drinking skills.

Livvy is back on the mat for the LSU Tigers for her final season of college eligibility, and I learned today you can apparently buy beer at some gymnastic events.

The sport has never been cooler in my eyes. Granted, the bar was low – no pun intended – to begin. You know who likes tossing back cold ones like it’s going out of style?

Julz Dunne. She’s a big fan.

Julz Dunne, the sister of LSU star Olivia Dunne, has no problem crushing cold beers. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Julz Dunne loves throwing back cold beers.

Julz posted a video Monday of herself getting after it at one of Olivia Dunne’s meets, and when I say this woman likes cold beer, I’m not kidding or overselling it at all.

Just how much does she love tossing them back like she’s with the boys on a football Saturday? She drank five (!!!!) tall boys during the event and capped the night off with a refreshing mojito.

Watch her awesome performance unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

@forgottensiblings @Olivia Dunne and if I close my eyes I’ll feel like I’m doing flips too ♬ Everybody – Nicki Minaj

For people who don’t know anything about beer, tall boys come in at 16 fluid ounces instead of the standard 12 fluid ounces you find in a 12-pack or a full rack.

Julz Dunne crushed 80 fluid ounces of ice cold beer. That’s the equivalent of 6.7 regular beers in one sitting, and she then crushed a mojito after that.

There are adult men I know who couldn’t throw back nearly eight drinks in one sitting and stay away. Julz Dunne is out here throwing them back like she’s trying to score a spot in the Weekend Recap series with me at Dirty Water.

Anyone who loves to hammer cold beers is someone I’ll always be interested in hanging out with. Let’s consider Julz Dunne as having an open invite to the next OutKick happy hour, and we’ll see who she can drink under the table. Any bets on who can’t keep up? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Finally, the only thing better than drinking beer with the boys is doing it in a backyard around a fire and with a great rotomolded cooler. I have several (Canyon Coolers all the way) and they drive my girlfriend nuts, but totally worth it. Enjoy a little Busch Light review from the early days of COVID insanity.