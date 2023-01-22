Olivia Dunne Is Teaching Her Teammate Her Tricks, Hooters Stephanie Is Back Slinging Drinks & Cris Collinsworth Must Be Stopped

There was a Chad Henne sighting in a playoff game
We’re halfway through the Divisional Round of the playoffs and that means at this moment there are only five more games left on the schedule. It’s hard to believe but the Super Bowl is just a few weeks away.
Two teams have already punched their ticket to the Conference Championship round. The Kansas City Chiefs and a gimpy Patrick Mahomes ended a scrappy Jacksonville Jaguars team’s season with a 27-20 win.
The difference in this one was a 98-yard drive led by Chad Henne that resulted in a touchdown. It turns out he’s the reason Mahomes is who he is.
Speaking of a scrappy team, the New York Giants were a scrappy team this year. Unfortunately they weren’t scrappy enough to take down their division rivals. The Philadelphia Eagles came out and put it on the Giants.
The Eagles rode a 28-0 halftime lead to an easy 38-7 win. Jalen Hurts didn’t have to do much as the Eagles running game, led by Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders. They did the heavy lifting.
Who will be joining the Chiefs and Eagles?
There are two spots left to be decided and what should be two great games to decide them. The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills in what should be an all-time slugfest between two of the best teams in the league.
When that game comes to an end and the AFC Championship game is set, we all get root against the Dallas Cowboys as Dak and company get torched by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. That’s going to be fun to watch, unless of course the Niners and their rookie quarterback shit the bed.
Ron DeSantis was shaking hands and kissing babies in Kansas City
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the trip to Kansas City to support the Jaguars. He was greeted warmly by Chiefs fans pregame.
Cris Collinsworth is in love with Patrick Mahomes
There’s no bigger Patrick Mahomes fan on planet earth than Cris Collinsworth. He proved on Saturday that he can’t be trusted to call Chiefs games.
If there weren’t any FCC fines handed out after this game then I’m not sure why they exist. Collinsworth made the entire broadcast indecent.
New rule: going forward Cris Collinsworth is not allowed to call games Patrick Mahomes is playing in.
