Olivia Dunne: I’m Turning Off TikTok, It’s Finals Week

Videos by OutKick

Even the multi-millionaire college students have to buckle down from time to time.

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast who’s made millions during her college career thanks to the Name, Image & Likeness legislation that was passed by Congress, announced this week that she would be going dark on TikTok because it’s Finals Week at LSU.

Why is that important? Because in order to keep the NIL money rolling in, one has to stay eligible for NCAA athletics. That’s right, these college athletes actually have to take classes, pass the classes and take the tests required to pass the classes.

“Back to slaying soon,” the NIL queen told her fans this week.

As we know from a July report in Elle, Dunne doesn’t attend classes on the LSU campus. She takes remote classes due to safety concerns. “There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Dunne told the magazine. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Even though she is worth millions and stands to make many more millions in the years to come, Dunne is serious about school. The interdisciplinary studies major — a combination of communications, sociology and leadership majors — is on the LSU academic honor roll, according to Elle.

With finals ending Friday on the LSU campus and the gymnastics team holding an exhibition on December 16 in Baton Rouge, don’t be surprised if you see Dunne pop up somewhere other than Baton Rouge over the next few days after a long semester of studying.