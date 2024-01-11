Olivia Dunne Hits The Slopes In Utah, Buccaneers Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Celebrates Turtleneck Anniversary & So Long, Nick

Videos by OutKick

Welp, the sports side of the OutKick operation is busy with these coaching changes, but those of us in The OutKick Culture Department know to leave that stuff to the pros

Happy trails to Nick Saban and good luck to Bill Belichick wherever that old salty dawg ends up next. You’d think Belichick, who turns 72 in April would decide against starting over with a new franchise, but he keeps hinting that he’s married to the game and he’s going to keep going.

It’s my theory that Bill has nothing else in his life. His relationship with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday is over. He doesn’t seem to have a set home life where he kicks back at the lake like Saban and TV doesn’t seem to have the same appeal to Bill like it does for Nick.

Perhaps Bill will shock all of us by not announcing his next move only to find out later this year that he’s boating in the Caribbean and living a nomad life on the sea.

As for Nick, his future seems to be at ESPN in some sort of GameDay role as the Worldwide Leader takes over the SEC contract full-time in the fall. It’s entirely possible ESPN won’t leave the south in the fall. He’d be a quick private jet away from home. He can get his football fix and go home to spend time with Miss Terry before getting right back out on the road.

Help Zach who is thinking about a career pivot

• Zach writes:

Would love to get some thoughts from the community on this if you think there’d be some interest. Basically, I’ve been in the same industry for 23 years, with the same company for 13 years, and I’m just done. Don’t get me wrong- I’m well-paid, my boss is great, and the company has treated me well. So part of me just says, “What the hell are you thinking? Work isn’t supposed to be fun! Don’t act like some whiny millennial that needs to change jobs every two years! Do hard things!” I mean most of our fathers and grandfathers worked for years at the same job and didn’t complain about “lack of fulfillment.”

But I’m at the point where the job is wearing on me- affecting my mood, my relationships, etc. and I just need a change.

So here’s where I’m asking the community for inspiration.

Who out there has made a big pivot in their career?

Not just a different company but something totally different. How’d you figure out what else to do? How’d you get the courage to take that step? How did you actually go about doing it? Did it work out like you hoped? I’d love to hear any successes but also if there were any failures and what I need to consider or avoid.

Thanks in advance to the best community on the internet!

Kinsey:

GREAT TOPIC and I hope to hear some incredible stories.

I had a very interesting exchange with someone this week who told, “30 years in the business and I can’t wait to get up every morning.”

I sat there thinking about how I’ve spent 16 1/2 years working on the Internet turning a profit and there are rarely days where I’m bummed to get up for work. There are days I’m tired, but very rarely a day where I’m fed up.

That said, I’m not naive to think that it’s a beautiful world out there like many want you to believe.

How did you pivot out of a tough situation to make life better?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

It’s great to hear from so many Screencaps readers who are pro-back it (your Dodge RAM 1500 crew cab) in

• Myron B. in the UP writes:

About 55 year ago (yes I’m an old guy), I was reading a Nero Wolfe mystery where his associate Archie Goodwin is quoted as saying “You always have time to back in, but you don’t always have time to back out. ” Made sense to me then and ever since I have been backing in. Doesn’t matter if it is a car, truck or van, it worked better for me. Pulling through also works, just so long as I don’t have to back out. I even do it with the garage, which works better in the winter when the City hasn’t plowed the alley yet and momentum is your best friend.

Kinsey:

And Myron made poppers last night on a bitterly cold Michigan UP night:

• Michael B. has a problem with people who don’t drive lifted F-250s back into spots:

I gotta jump into the truck parking debate. I am indifferent on backing your truck into a parking spot. I drive a lifted F250 myself, but I have to agree with Jeff. Just always go to the back of the lot. Back in, pull in straight it doesn’t matter. My wife doesn’t call the back of the lot truck parking for no reason.

You know what does drive me crazy about parking?

Anyone who doesn’t drive a truck and backs into a parking spot. That’s the D-bag move that Chris in Commerce is talking about. Nothing worse then pulling into the Chipotle parking lot and somebody is backing in their Ford Escape and holding up everyone in the lot.

I bet you those are the people running over the 50 kids a year…. Not us guys driving big trucks.

Kinsey:

Disagree. Taking 30 seconds to back your car into a spot isn’t going to change someone’s life who decided to get a burrito bowl on their lunch break.

• Tom Q. in Wisconsin is on Team Back It In. I’d give you a Screencaps truck nuts sticker if I had one to send:

I will die on that hill with you. I’ve been backing into parking spots since I bought my first pick up truck in 1995. Kevin in PA is absolutely correct that it is 100% easier to back a large truck in than pulling in forward. The turning radius on trucks are awful.

I very seldom have to make any micro adjustments while backing in. Quick story, I received a parking ticket in Treasure Island, Florida for backing into a spot in a city beach lot.

Probably about 15 yrs ago.

Sure enough there was a very small sign that said backing in was prohibited. That would never have even crossed my mind. wtf…. What possible reason would there be to have that a rule?

Anyway, love SCREENCAPS, congrats on your promotion and I would definitley buy and wear that truck shirt. Maybe include the sticker with the purchase of the shirt.

PS. Badger fans hate Michigan and Ohio State . Go Pack

• Jeff Z. writes:

Long-time reader, first-time writing from Phoenix, AZ.

I too drive a Ram 1500, absolutely love it. Anyway, backing in is the preferred way to park but there is one scenario where backing in doesn’t work. What about if you need to load or unload something from the pickup bed? If you are backed in, you can’t open the gate and load/unload.

Keep up the good work and congrats on your new title. From my experience, new big titles just means more work and responsibility and no significant change in pay.

I am originally from South Dakota, and my Dad still lives there. He has a beautiful spot overlooking the Missouri River/Lake Oahe. We get to experience some of the most fantastic sundowns anywhere.

We also vacation at Rocky Point Mexico and everyone stops to watch the sunset.

Kinsey:

Jeff, I’ve been working on the Internet way too long to take a job title, the first real job title given to me by an actual HR department, if I didn’t get a pay raise. Remember, I’ve bought and sold numerous websites, I’ve made equity deals for websites that have turned into paydays, and I’ve started websites from $10 URLs and turned them into profit machines.

I’m not taking a job title so I can brag about it on LinkedIn. Don’t worry.

• Gary E. writes:

Backing into a parking spot (or driveway) is a subject I have dealt with for many years. As an example: the married quarters of one military station at which I served, were clustered in circles, and there were play areas in the middle of the circles. So married members were required to back into their driveways to avoid any mishaps with children running or walking to/from the playgrounds. Of course the usual response to this requirement was “I can’t back in” and the obvious question to that statement was “how do you get out of your driveway?” There were no good answers to this question.

Additionally I was fortunate to have been trained to see the safety aspect of backing into parking spots or driveways because at one company where I worked – the work vehicles were provided, so backing in was mandatory, and this was because the driver could see what was in the driveway or parking spot in case there were any toys, children or other valuables.

I had to learn to back in some very long country driveways, but I knew there was a huge safety element and I knew it was the right (& safe) thing to do. To present day I have always understood how important it is to back in wherever I park; simply for safety. Even at the free-style, angled parking lots I like to carefully pull through so I can drive out of the spot. How many customers going to stores with these parking areas have seen parents let their young children run ahead (or behind) their parents past occupied parking spots and realized that a driver cannot see the children because their view is obscured by the tailgate or trunk.

Cameras are great, but the answer is to back in because the camera just makes it easier. Truck or car drivers should remember this and if people are impatient waiting for you to do so, they can “kiss your bumper”.

• Miles O., who adds, “FJB,” writes:

I know I usually only write to rant, but what is it with these people that back their cars, big SUVs or big ass trucks into tight parking spots? Is it a mine is bigger than yours situation and don’t get me started with the big ass trailer hitches on the big ass trucks.

I recently had someone in a shiny new Denali back into a tight spot in front of my car and put his rusty trailer hitch into the grill of my Lexus.

Fortunately, it wasn’t too bad but could have been very expensive. A woman hit the front of my car while parked last year and it cost her insurance $3500 to fix what I thought was minor damage. It costs $500 for someone just to come around to the body shop and reprogram the new dynamic radar cruise control and took 4 months for the body shop to get to the repair in the first place.

When these things are pulled into a spot correctly the hitch sticks out and can bloody a shin if not careful. So if you drive one of these giant phallus symbols please do us all a favor and park it at the end of the lot and walk to the front door of the store.

• Brian in CT wants in on this parking lot topic:

Parking:

Twenty-plus years ago, I read meters for a utility company over the summers between college. In an out of driveways all day long and safety was preached on a daily basis. One motto was “back upon arrival”. The reason is because during the time you are out of the truck to get the meter reading a child could have planted themselves behind the truck and if you didn’t walk around the truck, you would have a bad day, not to mention the child you backed over.

My father worked for the utility company well before I did my summer gigs, so back upon arrival was also taught / ingrained early on. Other driving habits related to parking:

“Park and Walk” – while you are circling around or waiting for someone to back out of a spot as close to the front door as possible, I have parked at the end of the lot, away from other cars and carts / carriages and am in the front door while you are parking crooked.

“Pull through when available” – when pulling into a double loaded parking aisle, pull through so you can pull out upon departure. There really is no valid reason not to.

I also take no more than 10 additional seconds to verify I am centered and straight between the lines. It takes less than 10 seconds to back up, and recenter. It is not difficult to do these four items. Its rude and inconsiderate not to.

The two vehicles (one sedan, one truck) I have to park in the driveway are always backed into their spots. The wife’s car and the convertible go in the garage.

How do you want us to verify we are backing upon arrival to earn a truck nuts sticker?

Convertible driving:

The digital temperature display doesn’t work on my 2002 convertible, but I have driven with the top down in late November/December with a sweater, leather jacket and winter hat. So maybe low 40’s is my limit? I refuse the drive with the top down / windows up. All or nothing, no glorified sunroof here.

Costco:

The wife wanted to transfer from BJ’s to Costco last year. So we did. The parking lot is always full (see above) so that gets annoying, but the check out process with the double person checkout system is great – quick and easy.

The liquor pricing varies. I haven’t figured out why. I make mental notes of the high end liquor in case there is some special occasion that warrants it, but I have seen a swing in pricing from visits upwards of $30. Before the holidays, they had Johnnie Walker gift boxes consisting of four 200ml bottles. They were selling for $60 and the blue label bottle alone typically sells for $60 in liquor stores, while the gift set is marked up to over $80.

I have two main complaints about Costco. I never know which items will be available form visit to visit, some trips they have the items I went there for, other times they do not. Maybe it is a rotational thing. Second item is you need to check the best-by date as that can fluctuate from 2 weeks past, 2 weeks out, or 10 months out.

A Costco hater explains why he’s a hater

• Brian in New Jersey explains:

Allow me to channel the sunset photo-hating guy. Only I’m here to dump on all the Costco love – not nature.

Maybe in your hamlet, Costco is great, but try shopping at one in my area of New Jersey. About a decade ago, Jeff Bezo’s stooges at Amazon gave me guff for my return history of a couple big ticket items, and booted me from the platform. (Different story for another time.) So in “protest” I thought I’d give Costco a shot. Lots of friends raved about the place – including a co-worker of yours who convinced me Costco apple pie was better than my mother’s – so I thought, sure why not.

Quickly learned why not.

First, the parking. Flashback to shopping malls at Christmas time. No spots, lines snaking around the lot and surrounding roads, backing up all the way to Route 3 at times, idiots idling to grab a spot the second they see someone walk out the store. Not to mention having to navigate around the Costco gas people waiting in line to save three cents on a gallon. And it’s like that every day.

Inside? Even worse.

Imagine your local grocery store the day before a foot or so of snow is forecast. When everyone is clamoring for that last bottle of milk, loaf of bread and a six-pack.

That’s my NJ Costcos ALL THE TIME.

Homeowners, office managers, construction workers, cleaning professionals, you name it, crammed shoulder to shoulder, fighting for a year’s supply of Bounty paper towels, a 48-pack of chewy granola bars, or whatever the hell’s on the pallet the guy just carted in from the stockroom. Nightmare fuel for those that despise crowds and disorder.

Costco is IKEA, only without unintelligible instructions, meatballs and divorce papers. Never again. Last protest I’ve ever done. Besides, turns out it’s easy to trick Amazon into thinking you’re someone else. Just takes a middle initial, new email address, or spelling out Avenue, instead of just using Ave. A big CostNo for me.

Purdue court-storming stat

• Dan Mc in Indiana writes:

Biased Boilermaker – my father, older brother, and I are all alums. I’m a Boiler for life. These last 3 seasons have been a wild ride for Boilermaker fans.

Coach Paint is a stud and wouldn’t trade him for any other.

I did not independently verify, but Painter claimed that his Fresh, Soph, and Junior class have yet to lose a road game where the court was not stormed! That is an incredible stat. Maybe getting beat by big underdogs leads to that, but hey, you’ve also got to be the big dog team to begin with or the other team wouldn’t give a hoot in the first place.

Even IU (Indiana for non-Midwesterners) stormed the court last year which to me is an indication of how far their program has fallen. Boiler Up!

A submarine sunrise and can the crew watch the NFL playoffs in a sub

• John H., an active Great American®, writes:

Here’s a sunrise from the Naval Submarine base Kings Bay in Ga. That welcomes you at the gate, the upper portion (the sail) is from a real sub, the bottom is concrete.

Not totally on board with getting rid of Dale, unless he is replaced by Lemmy of Motorhead!!!! Which I know won’t happen lol.

Kinsey:

Since I’m dealing with an active-duty Great American®, I asked John a question that just happened to be on my mind: “Can a sub crew catch the NFL playoff games this weekend?”

• John H. replied:

In short, No, they won’t be able to see any of the games. They would have to surface to watch the games and sitting on the surface makes them vulnerable, never a good thing when the goal is being undetectable

Surface ships have satellite dishes and those crews will be able to see the games.

Kinsey:

There you have it. If you’re looking to get into the Navy and work on a sub, you won’t be watching the NFL playoffs unless you’re on some sort of leave, but, you’ll be serving your country.

What’s more important?

Sunrise over the pool in Lagos, Portugal

• The Ts are loving their vacation:

• John from Coronado writes:

May I please have Mike and Cindy’s email address? We’re going to southern Portugal next summer and I’d love to hear their recommendations…

Kinsey:

Of course, I’ll forward your email requests to Mike T. and Cindy T.! You’re about to get better intel than Rick Steves has provided over the last 50 years. Buckle up, John.

That’s it this morning. The cold, the gray skies, the wind — it’s all on its way. Hang in there. I get that this time of the year sucks for millions of Americans. Get the VR out. Start a project. Work in the garage. Start a half-bath job that should have the tile done today.

Do something constructive.

Just remember to have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

