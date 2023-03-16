Olivia Dunne Goes Viral With ‘Fresh Trim’ Video

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne continues to pump out fire content.

The LSU gymnast has been on an absolute bender lately. First, she enjoyed a little “makeshift spring break,” and she followed that up by showing off her “fresh trim” on TikTok.

Yes, before you even have to wonder, the video blew up. It’s currently been viewed a staggering 1.5 million times.

Olivia Dunne simply doesn’t know how to slow down or stop.

Olivia Dunne continues to dominate Instagram and TikTok.

It’s honestly comical at this point just how much Dunne dominates the social media game, and that’s why she’s sitting on fat stacks of NIL cash.

When you’re the best at what you do, you get paid. At the very least, never do anything for free if you’re good at it. I believe that was some wise wisdom shared from the Joker in “The Dark Knight.” Bad dude. Good advice.

It also applies perfectly to Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne continues to crank out fire content on Instagram and TikTok. She’s the most dominant female athlete in the NIL space. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As we’ve covered many times here at OutKick, she’s untouchable in the TikTok and Instagram game when compared to other female athletes.

Yes, she’s a star gymnast but that’s not where the money is. The money is in pumping out NIL deals thanks to her outrageously large social media following.

Welcome to 2023. Isn’t it awesome?

Also, spring literally starts next week. If there was ever a time to get a “fresh trim,” it’s right before the weather warms up everywhere.

You don’t want to be looking anything but your best once the weather warms up. That’s just a fact, and a “fresh trim” is a great way to get the ball rolling on dominating spring.

Dunne has been on fire lately, and we’re grateful here at OutKick. Fortunately, we all know she’s only just getting started. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.