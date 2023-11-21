Olivia Dunne Says Death Threat Changed Her Habits Of Attending Classes At LSU

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne no longer attends classes at LSU due to a disturbing threat she received.

The LSU gymnast is the most popular female college athlete in the country, and there’s not a close second. She has a staggering 12.2 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

However, she’s learned that fame comes with weirdos along the way, and that included a threat to carry out a mass shooting.

That threat resulted in Dunne having to adapt.

Olivia Dunne no longer attends classes at LSU. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne shares details of death threat.

Dunne stopped attending classes in-person after she skyrocketed up the fame ladder, and it was never a secret security was a concern. Turns out there was at least one very critical situation that changed the dynamics on the ground in Baton Rouge.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth it. It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry,” Dunne told NJ Advance Media when discussing the situation.

No arrests were made in the Olivia Dunne death threat case. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

An LSU police report indicated there was a death threat sent to the star gymnast through Instagram on Dec. 2, 2021 from a person who threatened to “shoot up” the school’s campus, according to the same report. No arrest was ever made in relation to the threat.

“(Dunne) added that due to her large social media following … she was used to getting strange messages from unknown accounts but has not received a message of this nature before,” the report states.

The team’s head coach also had to call “the police when an unidentified man was seen inside the team’s facility watching the gymnasts,” according to the same NJ Advance Media report.

Dunne faced death threat on Instagram.

Obviously, OutKick does a lot of Dunne coverage, and we’re big fans of the LSU star. She changed the game when it came to NIL and young stars cashing in.

However, it hasn’t come without a price. Remember when everyone freaked out because fans showed up at Utah to see her? The pearl-clutching surrounding that situation was unbelievably cringe and over-the-top.

They weren’t a threat. It was a bunch of people treating the most popular female college athlete in America like a rockstar, which is 100% a fact.

However, sending someone a death threat that you’re going to carry out a mass shooting on the campus because of Dunne is unhinged and 100% unacceptable. School shootings in America are incredibly sensitive and heartbreaking. There’s no excuse of any kind to ever threaten one, and it’s crazy the police never made an arrest. Of all the things someone should be arrested for, threatening a mass shooting is right near the top of the list.

I’m definitely not going to judge anyone for switching to online classes and upping security measures if they are facing death threats. It just takes one insane person to actually go through with it and your life can change forever in the worst of ways. Let me know your thoughts on Dunne facing a serious death threat at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.