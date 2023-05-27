Olivia Dunne Hits The Beach, Shows Off Flexibility

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne was in prime form while at the beach.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and that means beaches around America will be packed for the extended time away from work.

The LSU star decided to engage in a little R&R after recently being a focal point of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and she decided the beach was the place to cut loose.

However, she didn’t just show up and soak up some sun. She rocked a bikini and effortlessly hit a backflip.

It turns out her gymnastic skills still work far away from a gym. Check out her latest viral TikTok video below

Olivia Dunne continues to go viral.

The one thing you’ll never be able to say about Olivia Dunne is that she doesn’t know how to go viral and get attention. It’s what she does best. Managing to stir up attention online is Dunne’s bread and butter.

Yes, she’s a great gymnast, but let’s all be honest with each other, she makes her money because of the online content game.

Olivia Dunne goes viral showing off her flexibility at the beach. The LSU star continues to pump out viral content. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

She doesn’t have the highest NIL valuation in America for female athletes because she’s a great gymnast. It’s all about drawing attention on Instagram and TikTok, and nobody in her lane does it better than she does.

That’s just a fact. When Dunne decides to fire up the camera, you know it’s game time. Whether it’s hitting up a yankees game or dropping viral content online, it all manages to blow up.

Olivia Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in America. She has millions of followers on social media. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Now, she’s out here bikini-clad at the beach. It definitely looks like she’s ready for a content heavy weekend, which is exactly what her followers are hoping for.

The Olivia Dunne train just won’t slow down at all!