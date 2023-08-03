Olivia Dunne Hits The Beach In A Bikini, Shows Off Gymnastics Skills

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s summer of unstoppable content rolled on Wednesday night.

Livvy Dunne has been absolutely crushing it lately, and it was recently revealed she’s the most-searched female athlete in the country under the age of 25.

The revelation shouldn’t have surprised anyone. She charges north of $500,000 for a sponsored post. Of course she draws huge numbers online.

That’s why her NIL value is absolutely off the charts.

Olivia Dunne continues to prove she’s one of the biggest stars on the internet. She regularly posts viral content. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne drops new viral video from the beach.

How did Olivia Dunne build such a massive following? By dropping viral content on a regular basis, and she was up to her old tricks Wednesday night.

The LSU star posted a video of herself bikini-clad at the beach, but she wasn’t simply soaking up some sun. No, not at all.

The NIL sensation broke out some moves to put her gymnastics skills on display for her millions of followers.

Livvy can’t be stopped.

You’d have to be absolutely insane to think Olivia Dunne isn’t a star at what she does. There’s no doubt she is.

She’s dominant on the mats for the LSU Tigers, but as we all know, that’s not where her money is made. Her money is made on the internet.

Olivia Dunne remains unstoppable on Instagram and TikTok. She regularly goes viral. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

This is America. In this country, we celebrate capitalism, and Olivia Dunne has made millions of dollars thanks to having 12 million followers between Instagram and TikTok.

The wokes might not like it (looking at you, New York Times), but there’s nothing wrong with someone getting their money.

This isn’t North Korea. In this nation, we celebrate getting the bag, and few women do it better than Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne makes millions due to her massive online following. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

We’ll see how she keeps it rolling, but judging from her recent run, Dunne will only continue to dominate social media. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.