Olivia Dunne Attended A Devils Game, Drea de Matteo Enjoys The North Pole & Santa Hates EVs

Merry Christmas!

Believe it or not, it’s Christmas Eve. If you’re like me this is a busy day. I’m heading over to my brother’s house later this evening to kickoff the Christmas festivities with my side of the family.

We hangout with the family for a few hours, eat, have from me to you, then head home so that Santa can visit. Hopefully there isn’t a ton for Santa to do assembly-wise because he’s usually in a food coma at this point.

The in-laws are in town and we’re gearing up for a Christmas Vacation scenario of our own on Christmas day. We’ll have my wife’s side of the family over after the little one gets through all that Santa has to offer.

All in all a busy couple of days ahead. So let’s get this thing off on the right foot with a solid Screencaps.

Christmas came early…

Christmas came early for Steelers and Bills fans on Saturday. Both teams made the most of their opportunity to get an extra day of rest by picking up much needed wins.

Mason Rudolph guided Mike Tomlin’s sleigh to a 34-11 win over the Bengals. The victory over the division rival keeps Pittsburgh in the hunt in a crowded AFC.

More importantly, because they’re not likely to sneak into the playoffs, it puts them above .500 at 8-7 and sets them up to have to win just one of their next two games to keep Tomlin’s streak of not having a losing season alive. It currently sits at 16 straight seasons.

The Bills on the other hand positioned themselves to for a shot at playoff football. They traveled out to Los Angeles, and after escaping with a 24-22 win over the Chargers, they slid into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

There’s still a lot that can happen, but grabbing a spot is definitely a good thing with only two games left on their schedule.

Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday means a full slate of action today. Then, after surviving all of the chaos surrounding the holiday, we get rewarded with what promises to be a good game on Christmas night between the two 11-3 teams when the Ravens and the 49ers go at it.

Be careful this time of year

Speaking of surviving the holiday, today through the day after Christmas is a big penile fracture time of year. Don’t take my word for it, for some reason scientists were studying this among German men.

I don’t know if the risk is contained to that part of the world or not. What I do know, based on the article is that they studied 3,421 German men between 2005 and 2021 and found that the chances of suffering the unfortunate groin injury rose significantly from December 24 to December 26.

“If every day was like Christmas, 43% more penile fractures would have occurred in Germany from 2005 on,” the authors wrote in the study.

The bottom line is, whether you’re in Germany or not, be careful out there. You don’t want to spend Christmas in the hospital. Also the study found that the risk of injury is far less on New Year’s Eve.

Santa hates EVs

Someone caught up with Santa in a parking lot after what looks like a trip to the grocery store to get his opinion on electric vehicles. It turns out he’s not a fan.

Not only is he not a fan, he calls California’s mandate that all new cars have to be emissions free by 2035 a dumb idea. Santa’s not a big fan of the democrat party either.

There you have it, Santa has spoken.

One last Christmas light show

Before we get to the scrolling I thought one last Christmas light show of the year was appropriate. This one’s as over-the-top as you can get.

There are four songs, a Taylor Swift medley, and fireworks. If that doesn’t get you in the Christmas spirit nothing will.

Merry Christmas everyone. I’ve got to do a little work, watch some football, and get Christmas started with the family. I’ll see you all on New Year’s Eve.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Steelers fans after Mason Rudolph dots up the Bengals pic.twitter.com/eojep0xxRz — icyboi triill❄️ ✭ 10-4 ✭ (@adrian_wilbert) December 23, 2023

Georgia State players are carrying Spuddy Buddy off the field after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl



It truly is the most wonderful time of the year 🥔 pic.twitter.com/fm7hBsG7Zn — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) December 23, 2023

Death. Taxes. Fry Bath.@GeorgiaStateFB are the 2023 potato bowl champions!!!! 🍟🥹🏈 pic.twitter.com/j8o0Ek814l — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 23, 2023