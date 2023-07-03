Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne has fans of all ages.

The LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is one of the most famous women in the country, and puts up monster numbers on social media.

That’s helped her make outrageous amounts of money, including more than $500,000 for a single post. Her fans aren’t all young.

In fact, an older man in an LSU shirt was picked up on the CWS broadcast asking for her autograph. The moment went viral, but it sounds like it wasn’t a one-off.

Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions pic.twitter.com/WhZ935yrAz — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) June 20, 2023

Adult men want Olivia Dunn’s autograph.

“Ever since I did Sports Illustrated, too, there are like 12-year-olds and their dad (asking for photos and autographs), which comes with what I do. But usually whenever people comes up to me and their older, they say it’s for their daughter’s friend’s sister’s brother’s dog,” Dunne explained when talking about the moment on the “Full Send Podcast,” according to Fox News.

However, things are a shade different when it comes to young female fans who want a meet and greet with the LSU star.

“I love meeting female fans. They’re a little more reserved. They usually don’t come up to me as much as the guys or at least they’re a little more nervous to. I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls. They’re always so sweet. (The guys) are a lot more forward,” Olivia Dunne further elaborated.

Olivia Dunne says adult men ask for her autograph. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Is it a weird move or okay to ask Olivia Dunne for her autograph as an adult man?

To be crystal clear, it’s not known whether or not the man shown on ESPN wanted the autograph for himself or perhaps a younger family member too shy to ask.

That’s definitely a real thing. Some people are just way to shy to ask for an autograph or picture. She even admitted it herself that young girls are pretty shy around her.

It’s just the way some people are. If you’re asking for an autograph for your daughter or grandson, more power to you. Do whatever you think works.

It can definitely go too far.

Having said that, it’s a bit strange if you’re just a random adult man asking Livvy Dunne for an auto, in my humble opinion. I would never do something like that. I don’t care who it is (Emma Watson is exempt from this stance).

Getting a picture makes a lot of sense. If you can snag a picture with Olivia Dunne or anyone else you find interesting or entertaining, go for it. However, what is the point of an autograph from a woman potentially decades younger? To sell it?

Olivia Dunne says adult men ask for her autograph. Fair or too far? (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

It just seems weird. Autographs should be reserved for the most important sports figures or celebrities. For example, having a Miracle on Ice jersey signed by the team is a perfect example of when autographs make sense. An LSU gymnast as a grown man? Yeah, that’s a hard pass from me!