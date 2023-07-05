Olivia Dunne Hits The Beach For The 4th, Makes It Clear She Loves America

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne isn’t afraid to let the world know she loves the red, white and blue.

Livvy has been on a content tear lately, and seems to be in the news every single day at this point. Whether it’s crushing the woke New York Times or dropping viral TikTok content, the LSU athlete always finds away to generate attention.

She recently hit up a NASCAR race and dropped a TikTok video letting the world know her pronouns are “USA.” That doesn’t leave much wiggle room and keeps things very simple.

Olivia Dunne celebrates Independence Day.

Well, she did it again for the 4th while rocking what appeared to be a some kind of straw cowboy hat. So, in case you think she regrets the first pronoun video, she definitely doesn’t.

Olivia Dunne loves the USA and won’t apologize for it. I’m right there with her.

However, the content show didn’t stop after throwing on a hat and declaring her pronouns are “USA.” The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hit the beach in a star-patterned bikini.

The woman just loves America and celebrating Independence Day. What more needs to be said?

Dunne continues to prove she’s a star.

Olivia Dunne has truly been on a run for the ages. We all should have known she’d, once again, light it up for the 4th of July.

The Venn diagram of OutKick interests and Olivia Dunne’s content is starting to be a perfect circle. America, NASCAR, 4th of July, the beach, SEC sports and crushing the woke NYT. Have I missed anything?

Seems like the audience overlap is pretty much perfect.

Olivia Dunne continues to pump out viral content. She hit the beach for the 4th of July. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Olivia Dunne for loving the USA and not being shy about it. The country could definitely use a little bit more spirit and energy like that.