Olivia Dunne Celebrates Birthday With Viral Instagram Photos

Olivia Dunne celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and made sure to use it for content.

The LSU gymnast turned 21 Sunday, and everyone knows a person’s 21st birthday is a huge milestone. It’s one everyone looks forward to because you’re finally legal to hit up bars and liquor stores.

I’m not saying that’s what Dunne was looking forward to, but we all know that’s the case for a lot of people. Hitting legal drinking age in America is something a lot of people celebrate.

Olivia Dunne turns 21. The LSU star continues to prove she’s a star online. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

While Dunne might not have been celebrating the legal right to crack open cold ones, she did use her 21st birthday to go viral.

She dropped several birthday pictures Sunday night on Instagram, and as you’d expect, she had no problem generating plenty of attention.

The post has more than 350,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Dunne continues to prove she’s a content star.

There’s no doubt Olivia Dunne’s content roll isn’t slowing down at all. She’s been on an incredible roll for the past year.

Whether it’s starring in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, crushing the woke New York Times, dating the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft or just going viral on Instagram, she never disappoints on social media.

Olivia Dunne has a huge following on social media. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The LSU star has a staggering 12.2 combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. That’s simply an outrageous fan base for a college athlete, and she uses that following to earn stacks of cash.

Olivia Dunne is also now officially old enough to head to the bars and clubs, crack open a few cold ones, pour a glass of wine and have herself a night.

The fact she was a millionaire before being able to legally drink is simply incredible. My guess is she can afford a better drink selection than the average 21-year-old person on a college campus. She’s almost certainly not crushing Busch Light. Different strokes for different folks…..with very different budgets.

Olivia Dunne turned 21 over the weekend. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Happy birthday to Olivia Dunne. Something tells me she’s going to continue to pump out nonstop viral content on Instagram.