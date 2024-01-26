Olivia Dunne Tumbles In AFC/NFC Championship Weekend, Bama & Auburn Fans Go At It, Plus Marble Mouth Biden In Action

Videos by OutKick

I’ll never apologize for what I said to Alyssa Milano, even if she’s down on her luck shooting meth & taking dumps in the streets of San Francisco

Guys, I know many of you were expecting a take this morning over the Alyssa Milano revelation that she’s been running a GoFundMe to finance her son’s travel ball ambitions for nearly a year.

Last night, while the thoughts were fresh in my head, I went in on Milano. You can read it right here.

I want you to share that post far and wide. I want it to travel around the travel ball world. I want it to reach the scumbags who are currently filling up Facebook with posts begging for you to finance their kids.

I will die on this hill.

Remember, you have ZERO obligation to finance your friends and their kids’ vacations.

Last night, as I was fuming over Milano’s absolutely disgusting behavior — by the way, she doesn’t even offer up an autographed 8X10 for your donation, that’s how arrogant this woman is — Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green broke the ice on the group text by mentioning that his kids have an upcoming travel ball fundraiser where it’s a buffet and all-you-can-drink beer.

This is why I’m friends with Millennial Chris B. I can get down with this type of fundraiser. It’s not begging. There’s reportedly some gambling that goes on. There’s booze with your entry ticket. There’s value and will actually get together at an event. There’s networking. There’s socializing.

But…but…but…Indy Daryl begged you to fund the Ragnar Relay team and you paid up…

Indy Daryl did not. That’s a lie.

Indy D. emailed me that this cool event was going on and wondering if Screencaps readers would be up for forming a team. He never asked for money, but then I said, I’ll pay the bill. It’s on me. Let’s do this.

That’s content. That’s 12 Screencaps readers chugging their asses up the Kentucky hills for 36 hours and it’s in October. That’s like 40 families excited to hear about their children, their parents, their kids competing in an event for Screencaps. That’s hundreds and hundreds of family members who are locked in.

I spend $2k to sponsor a team and I get 10 months of content to fuel this column, I get to meet a bunch of cool people, I get to have a great time, we build storylines, we suck down beers, we build friendships and it multiplies through the readership. Fans of the column build a deeper connection and memories are made.

That’s well worth the money.

Plus, Brandon B. in Birmingham invested in Screencaps during the summer of 2022 via my trip to Alabama, so I reinvested that money right back into this column. All of it. Because I believe 100% in what we’re trying to accomplish.

Kiss my ass, Alyssa. Pay for your own shit.

• John C. in Bowling Green, KY writes:

I assume you will be leading the charge for the full accounting of her son’s travel ball GoFundMe. She will Charmed when you show her Who’s the Boss!

Christine Brennan….probably

Kinsey:

Great point! Let’s see if Christine Brennan wants to play accountant on this one.

At least Mary Lou was asking for money to pay for a trip nearly to her deathbed. Milano wants to sip vodka OJs and stare out at Otsego Lake.

Speaking of Mary Lou Retton, I have your get well messages for this great American hero and I’ll be sending out the card (with $20) to our queen

How about this message from David in Illinois to our queen:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

We pray you’re recovering,

Dear, Sweet Mary Lou!

Don’t give your money to Alyssa…BUY the newest 2024 TNML shirt from OutKick T-Shirt Manager Olivia G.!

You buy the shirt, Fox News Corp. makes a few bucks, they pay my salary, I keep pumping out columns you WANT to read and this business keeps operates.

Is that capitalism? I’m not the economist around here.

’50 & Pissed in America’…and was there a ceremonial dropping of the first deuce?

• Harvey D. right here in NW Ohio writes:

I know you don’t like when you get links without context, but this needs to be seen by the Screencaps Nation.

This sums up what we are and will continue to be as God fearing, Thursday night mowing, Best Nation in the whole damn world!!

The Libs, Socialist Communists, DEI ding dongs can eat a bag of glizzies!

USA and American Badassedness for the win!

Side question, Are you going to have a ceremonial dropping of the first deuce in the renovated half bath? Asking for a friend.

Kinsey:

It’s great to hear from Harvey this morning and it’s great to have readers asking questions about ceremonial first dumps in the new powder room. This is why Screencaps is the greatest column in America right now.

The new Braun fan went in this week; it has its own velocity dial on the wall where I can crank that think all the way up for when it’s going to be a violent trip to the shitter. To answer your question, Harvey, the dial works as advertised. The electrician recommended some digital switch for the fan, but I liked this Braun speed dial. It’s like playing a game while on the toilet. The boys can play with the speed dial while in there doing their business. As Harvey knows, kids these days are all into technology and, as a dad, I thought it was my duty to give them a fan speed dial like they’re sitting in a NASCAR cockpit.

The Ts are on the move and running from Interpol agents

• Mike T. gives us the latest update from Tarifa, Spain:

Tarifa where the Atlantic meets the Mediterranean seas!

Go the speed limit or else!

• L.A. Don writes:

Just yet more socialism here in CA. You have no idea how bad it’s getting Joe.

I remember asking why pro volleyball hasn’t taken off in the U.S.

It looks like it has in Omaha. Are there any other cities where pro volleyball has taken off like this?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The Pro Volleyball Federation's debut match drew 11,624 fans in Omaha last night — the largest crowd in U.S. pro volleyball history 🏐pic.twitter.com/DTkjEzCLpB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 25, 2024

That log lift in Thursday Screencaps was AWESOME!

• Andy in Texas writes:

Just read the article on the Log Lift that was shown on today’s Screencaps! That is just sooo cool! I want one but have 2 small issues that prevent it.

1- I have a one story house, and

2- I don’t have a fireplace!!

But I still want one.

My dear readers, I hope today’s column sent fuel right through your veins. I hope you are fired up. I hope you go out there and make your own log lifts or use your brains to do something productive.

Andy, let your mind go wild in the garage. Go find your own shitter bathroom fan speed dial. Find your passion. Let it out!

Go Lions!

I suppose I’m rooting for the Chiefs just because there will be stupid Super Bowl content.

I will be in Detroit at the watch party Sunday night and I’m ready to have a great time with my friends. Hopefully I’m right in the middle of the streets gathering content from Lions fans celebrating the team’s first trip to the Super Bowl.

Let’s go have a weekend!

