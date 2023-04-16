Olivia Culpo Takes Her Bride To Be Thing Too Far At Coachella, The Cavinder Twins Go Country & The Beam Has Been Lit

Videos by OutKick

The beam has been lit in Sacramento

The NBA playoffs are here. While it’s way too early for me to start paying any attention at all, the Sacramento Kings getting their first playoff game win in 17 years is something that caught my eye.

The Kings didn’t just put one in the win column, they beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors to earn that win. De’Aaron Fox dropped 38 in his playoff debut to lead the way for Sacramento in the 126-123 win.

Kings fans lost their minds after the game, while the players, who were happy to have ended the playoff drought, reminded themselves it was just one game.

“It’s just one.”



Recap the @SacramentoKings first playoff win in 17 years in the NBA App!



📲 https://t.co/OgTiQOqArc pic.twitter.com/oiFRBQisJH — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

The 38 points by Fox were nice. The win over the Warriors to end the 17 year playoff drought was nice. But the most electric moment of the night came when the Kings lit the beam after the game.

Fox and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive pressed the purple button shooting a purple beam into outer space. It was the moment the packed house had been waiting for. The overachieving No. 3 seed had done it and the beam had been lit in the playoffs.

The Sacramento Kings light the beam after their first playoff win in 17 years pic.twitter.com/WQJK17worM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2023

You hate to see Golden State lose, especially when Steph Curry had an opportunity to tie the game at the buzzer. You absolutely hate to see it.

#PLAYOFFMODE IS BACK IN SAC!



KINGS WIN A THRILLING GAME 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6aXPAAyzv — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

Steve Sarkisian named Texas’ (horns down by the way) starting QB

Those hoping that freshman Arch Manning was going to jump over Quinn Ewers and take the Texas Longhorns starting job are going to have to wait. Saturday’s spring game wasn’t enough.

Fans are ready, but according to Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Manning is not. He told reporters on Saturday, “I think it’s pretty clear to say, Quinn is our starting quarterback.”

Steve Sarkisian: "I think it's pretty clear to say, Quinn is our starting quarterback." — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 15, 2023

Ewers might have the job right now in the Spring, but let’s see what happens when fall arrives and Texas drops a few games. The Manning chants in Austin will be hard to ignore.

Who doesn’t want to see another Manning under center at the college level? Who knows what kind of fun there is to be had down in Texas when that happens?

Arch throwing darts on the field, Manning chants filling the stadium, his two Hall of Fame uncles (that’s right Eli’s a Hall of Famer in my book) roaming the sideline, and the Longhorns still finding ways to lose games.

Sounds like a lot of fun to be had to me.

Dodgers fans boo Cody Bellinger after he flashes some leather

Cody Bellinger is back in Los Angeles as a member of the Chicago Cubs. The 2019 NL MVP’s time with the Dodgers came to an end after they decided to non-tender him this past off-season.

While he was giving a warm welcoming in his first at-bat back in LA, earning a pitch clock violation in the process, Dodgers fans were booing him on Saturday night.

All because the centerfielder flashed some leather in the second inning of a scoreless game. Bellinger went up and robbed former Cub Jason Heyward of what would have been a two-run home run.

"They used to love it when I did that."- @Cody_Bellinger, probably. pic.twitter.com/RVWTDUVIcG — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2023

How quickly the fans turn on you. The Dodgers would win the game in walk-off fashion with a two-run pinch hit single off the bat of David Peralta.

RedBull and BMX rider Kriss Kyle pull off insanity at 2,000 feet

What is your favorite energy drink doing in their “free time?” Are they attaching a skatepark to a hot-air balloon and lifting it 2,000 feet in the air? RedBull is.

RedBull suspended a skatepark 2,000 feet in the air from one of the world’s largest hot-air balloons. BMX rider Kriss Kyle then hopped on a bike and did tricks. Because why not?

Don’t worry, Kyle was wearing a parachute in the event that he overshot one of his tricks and went flying off the side of the platform. Some might call it insane, Kyle calls it a documentary.

The stunt went down over the Cotswolds in England as part of a documentary Kyle is working on called Don’t Look Down. The documentary follows how this stunt started as a daydream then became a reality.

Check it out. Kyle isn’t just riding a bike on a platform, he’s going for it with some of these stunts. Don’t try this at home kids.

Numbers from :

De'Aaron Fox tonight:

38 PTS – 5 AST – 3 STL – 50% 3P



Malik Monk tonight:

32 PTS – 61% FG – 50% 3P – 100% FT



Both in their playoff debuts. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xMuw3JoOx5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2023

