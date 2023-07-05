Olivia Culpo Suffered A Wardrobe Malfunction While Getting Ready For Her Engagement Party

Videos by OutKick

Model Olivia Culpo sparked rumors Tuesday that she and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had recently gone through with a secret wedding. She shared a few pictures of an outdoor setup with her wearing a white dress.

Olivia included the caption, “Thank you God for the love of my life,” which only added to the confusion. The two did not tie the knot on the Fourth of July or over the holiday weekend. Which makes sense given the expected spectacle that they’ll undoubtedly turn their wedding into.

The couple did, however, have an equally as annoying engagement party over the weekend. That’s where Olivia was able to grab the content that had people wondering if the couple had gone ahead and tied the knot.

She also grabbed some videos of herself, and a few others, getting ready for the all white party. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that footage with her growing TikTok following in a couple of “get ready with me for my engagement party.”

In the process of getting ready for the event, she attempted to squeeze into “the world’s absolute tightest dress.” An assist from McCaffrey made it a successful attempt.

Unfortunately for Olivia, the success did not last. She ended up suffering a wardrobe malfunction when the zipper on the back of her dress completely split.

No worries, the situation was handled by her entire damage control team. They managed to somehow come up with a way to fix the zipper situation on the tight dress. Disaster avoided and party back on.

It Could Have Been Worse For Olivia Culpo And Company

If you’re going to have any sort of wardrobe issue it’s better to get it out of the way prior to the actual wedding. It’s a bonus if the issue doesn’t involve the actual wedding dress itself.

An engagement party will work if you feel the need to throw one, which apparently some people do. It could turn into a win-win situation if you’re a model with a huge following.

Someone takes note of the wardrobe malfunction and before you know it your engagement party is all over the place with people talking about it. The brands perk up and start hitting you up to see if you have this and that covered for your big day.

All in all, even with the wardrobe issue, it was a successful weekend for the future Mr. and Mrs. McCaffrey.