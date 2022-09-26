Olivia Culpo Loved Seeing the Panthers and Christian McCaffrey Win

The Carolina Panthers managed to top the New Orleans Saints for their first win of the season, and Olivia Culpo was loving every second of what she was seeing.

Culpo, known for her swimsuit modeling work, was on hand to watch her boyfriend, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

She posted some photos to her Instagram story including one where she celebrated a Panthers W, remarking, “Winning is fun!!!!”

Olivia Culpo pointed out the obvious after the Panthers’ win over the Saints this weekend. (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Olivia Culpo @oliviaculpo)

It sure is, Olivia. It sure is.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been an item since 2019, so Culpo has been through her fair share of losses. It’s not necessarily her fault — I mean, correlation does not equal causation — but the Panthers have not been able to put up more than 5 wins in a season since 2019.

The panthers went 18-14 between 2017 and 2018. That’s the Pre-Culpo McCaffrey Era in Carolina.

Again, not calling her Carolina’s Yoko Ono, but it’s something to chew on.

These are just facts.

Thanks to that win, the Panthers pulled into a tie for second place in the NFC South with the Saints. The Panthers will host the Cardinals in Week 4.

