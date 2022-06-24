Olivia Culpo Hits Mexico, Kristin Cavallari’s Summer Ready, Detlef Schrempf Was Filling It Up And Ree Marie Plays With Guns

updated

Get The Beer On Ice And Pump Out Some Hammer Curls, The Weekend Is Near

As I mentioned here yesterday, I’ve been tasked with attempting to pinch hit for resident Screencaps guru Joe Kinsey, who somehow opted to ignore Thursday’s NBA Draft in favor of a four-day golf bender with the boys.

In his place, you have me – the substitute teacher who’s probably not qualified for the job, but doesn’t cost much and knows how to work the VCR.

Before We Get To The Good Stuff, A Quick Thank You And Little Peak Behind The Curtain

Joe’s an A+ writer and somehow, an even better person. Not only is he legitimately brilliant (Joe is to websites and content what roll-on deodorant is to the anti-perspirant game), he’s one of the few people in this business willing to help others succeed…Allow me to quickly explain: In the game of content creation, it’s generally every man, woman and pronoun for themselves. There’s more “me, me, me” in the world or journalism than on the Lakers roster. Pats on the back are rare and any chance to steal a writer’s thunder is far too common. Joe is the opposite. He is OutKick. As he goes, so do we. He’s generous with his time, tips and thoughts, and I truly can’t thank him enough. If  he and I were ever to make a Costco run together, you better believe I’m treating him to as many concession stand dogs as he can handle.

I Asked And You Delivered

In Thursday’s Screencaps I named my top 3 (no particular order) most re-watchable shows (Entourage, The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and asked what you guys are rewatching. The emails poured in from there.

Joey G wrote:

1. Seinfeld – I grew up watching this show with dad. Perfect 90s time capsule
2. King of the Hill – remains good even in later seasons. Amazing guest stars include Snoop Dogg and Tom Petty
3. Twilight Zone – so many iconic episodes and each one is standalone story
Admittedly, I didn’t think we’d get a Twilight Zone reference, but I love that you dialed it up old school, Joey G. And Seinfeld should be on any and every list, obviously.

Amongst the numerous other shows mentioned by you, the readers, were Californication, Two and Half Men, Sons of Anarchy and M*A*S*H.

You Want To Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Shortly after lunch on Thursday, Principal Duey from Seymour (Butts) Schools chimed in to make sure I didn’t overlook an NBC classic.

His email read: I don’t think my parents have ever drank alcohol in their lives but they never missed an episode. Woody and Coach were their favorite. I can’t pass it up when I stumble on it because it brings back a ton of memories.

Principal Duey seems like a good guy to share a pitcher with alongside Cliff and Norm.

 

Beer. Boobs. Made For Each Other

Not my words, but I like where that was headed. Tommy in Texarkana sent me that response after viewing the Instagram photo I shared of Marris Gulledge spilling way too much beer.

His email read, in part: I take huge issue with this picture. One, she can’t possibly be getting but 1.5-2 ounces out of those cold and delicious 12. I don’t believe in wasting cold beer, except in one instance. That leads me to two–if you are going to waste beer, it better be hitting skin. And that posture is HORRIBLE.  Beer.  Boobs.  Made for each other.  This picture gets a 1/10.

Tommy makes some damn good points here – though I’m willing to overlook her questionable  posture. If we’re being honest, I think 1/10 is a bit low, but considering he scored my Screencaps debut as a 6/10, I’m going to assume Tommy’s a tough, albeit, fair grader. Morale of the story: neither beer, nor boobs should be wasted.

Obligatory Youngstown Mention

Yesterday I mentioned that I hail from the mean streets of Youngstown and included a picture of Jim Tressel, former head coach at Youngstown State University and The Ohio State University. As fate would have it, news broke Thursday that Tressel is stepping down as YSU’s president in February.

Maybe if I mention Nick Saban, he too, will announce his upcoming retirement.

Worth a shot.

Alright, let’s start the countdown to 5:00, shall we?

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by drgrayfang (@drgrayfang)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MollCavall (@mollcavall)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerryn Feehan (@kerrynfeehan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

Morning Screencaps

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here