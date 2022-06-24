Olivia Culpo Hits Mexico, Kristin Cavallari’s Summer Ready, Detlef Schrempf Was Filling It Up And Ree Marie Plays With Guns

Get The Beer On Ice And Pump Out Some Hammer Curls, The Weekend Is Near

As I mentioned here yesterday, I’ve been tasked with attempting to pinch hit for resident Screencaps guru Joe Kinsey, who somehow opted to ignore Thursday’s NBA Draft in favor of a four-day golf bender with the boys.

In his place, you have me – the substitute teacher who’s probably not qualified for the job, but doesn’t cost much and knows how to work the VCR.

Before We Get To The Good Stuff, A Quick Thank You And Little Peak Behind The Curtain

Joe’s an A+ writer and somehow, an even better person. Not only is he legitimately brilliant (Joe is to websites and content what roll-on deodorant is to the anti-perspirant game), he’s one of the few people in this business willing to help others succeed…Allow me to quickly explain: In the game of content creation, it’s generally every man, woman and pronoun for themselves. There’s more “me, me, me” in the world or journalism than on the Lakers roster. Pats on the back are rare and any chance to steal a writer’s thunder is far too common. Joe is the opposite. He is OutKick. As he goes, so do we. He’s generous with his time, tips and thoughts, and I truly can’t thank him enough. If he and I were ever to make a Costco run together, you better believe I’m treating him to as many concession stand dogs as he can handle.

I Asked And You Delivered

In Thursday’s Screencaps I named my top 3 (no particular order) most re-watchable shows (Entourage, The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and asked what you guys are rewatching. The emails poured in from there.

Joey G wrote:

1. Seinfeld – I grew up watching this show with dad. Perfect 90s time capsule

2. King of the Hill – remains good even in later seasons. Amazing guest stars include Snoop Dogg and Tom Petty

3. Twilight Zone – so many iconic episodes and each one is standalone story

Admittedly, I didn’t think we’d get a Twilight Zone reference, but I love that you dialed it up old school, Joey G. And Seinfeld should be on any and every list, obviously.

Amongst the numerous other shows mentioned by you, the readers, were Californication, Two and Half Men, Sons of Anarchy and M*A*S*H.

You Want To Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Shortly after lunch on Thursday, Principal Duey from Seymour (Butts) Schools chimed in to make sure I didn’t overlook an NBC classic.

His email read: I don’t think my parents have ever drank alcohol in their lives but they never missed an episode. Woody and Coach were their favorite. I can’t pass it up when I stumble on it because it brings back a ton of memories.

Principal Duey seems like a good guy to share a pitcher with alongside Cliff and Norm.

Advanced analytics show the Cliff Clavin, Sam Malone, and Norm Peterson lineup was among the NBA’s best… pic.twitter.com/VVFX3kLCAm — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) July 9, 2019

Beer. Boobs. Made For Each Other

Not my words, but I like where that was headed. Tommy in Texarkana sent me that response after viewing the Instagram photo I shared of Marris Gulledge spilling way too much beer.

His email read, in part: I take huge issue with this picture. One, she can’t possibly be getting but 1.5-2 ounces out of those cold and delicious 12. I don’t believe in wasting cold beer, except in one instance. That leads me to two–if you are going to waste beer, it better be hitting skin. And that posture is HORRIBLE. Beer. Boobs. Made for each other. This picture gets a 1/10.

Tommy makes some damn good points here – though I’m willing to overlook her questionable posture. If we’re being honest, I think 1/10 is a bit low, but considering he scored my Screencaps debut as a 6/10, I’m going to assume Tommy’s a tough, albeit, fair grader. Morale of the story: neither beer, nor boobs should be wasted.

Obligatory Youngstown Mention

Yesterday I mentioned that I hail from the mean streets of Youngstown and included a picture of Jim Tressel, former head coach at Youngstown State University and The Ohio State University. As fate would have it, news broke Thursday that Tressel is stepping down as YSU’s president in February.

Maybe if I mention Nick Saban, he too, will announce his upcoming retirement.

Worth a shot.

Following yesterday’s YSU Board of Trustees committee meetings, Jim Tressel announced that he will step down as president of YSU, effective February 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/J2N07JRt3h — Youngstown State University (@youngstownstate) June 23, 2022

Alright, let’s start the countdown to 5:00, shall we?

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Display of oversized liquids, gels and aerosols that travelers had in their carry-on bags at the ⁦@SyracuseAirport⁩ @TSA Checkpoint in a 3-day span. The limit for liquids through a checkpoint is 3.4 oz. pic.twitter.com/Fan95TLrLy — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) June 22, 2022

One of the finest movies ever made… pic.twitter.com/axDECpNTeP — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) June 23, 2022

her approval rating is almost as low as her FG% https://t.co/gvO9eQUnlo — Nicole Morales (@nicolemoralesdc) June 23, 2022

Seems legit pic.twitter.com/YiUgf623rN — People of Walmart (@PeopleofWalmart) October 27, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by drgrayfang (@drgrayfang)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MollCavall (@mollcavall)

It was fun hanging with the boys last night. pic.twitter.com/6M0nYz5ZlD — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 23, 2022

"28 years ago today, a group of white supremacist police officers led by Donald Trump chased Jussie Smollett down a Los Angeles highway." – CNN pic.twitter.com/mb9AmlPIN7 — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) June 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith M (@faithmaroneee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle Class Fancy (@middleclassfancy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

This has got to be the greatest 3-year run by any athlete ever. @HistoryJumpman pic.twitter.com/Z2hQXwllVF — Myck Miller (@MyckMiller) April 19, 2020

There are more games left, but we are calling it now. Best haircut of the #MCWS……done. Otto, you rock the flow! 🤘 More #Omaha photos – https://t.co/TQAFhLEWsI@annaereed 📷 pic.twitter.com/uwqqEupDtV — World-Herald CWS (@OWHcws) June 23, 2022

.@BuschBeer I got you something for #NationalBestFriendsDay RT if you would drill these with your BFF 🤝 pic.twitter.com/awlYD4Oykc — Natural Light (@naturallight) June 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerryn Feehan (@kerrynfeehan)

Dyson Daniels’ Mom came to the #NBADraft ready to lose it all pic.twitter.com/9Ay8JbhLoK — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) June 24, 2022

The official sports drink when I was a kid. pic.twitter.com/VWQQMIexfY — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) May 6, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Marie (@txreemarie_disruptive)

“I’m not much fun to be around when we lose.” – Dale Earnhardt pic.twitter.com/g5TJpYFU94 — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) June 20, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF