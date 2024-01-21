Olivia Culpo Brought Her A Game To The Playoffs, Jahmyr Gibbs’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The Divisional Round & Neighbors Do Battle With Snow Blowers

Videos by OutKick

The Pack were sent packing

If you’re someone who believes that the NFL is rigged and the league’s script is tied to the Super Bowl logo then Saturday was a good day for you. The Super Bowl LVIII logo, according to conspiracy theorists, suggests a Ravens and 49ers meeting in Las Vegas this year.

Both teams took care of business in the Divisional Round to advance to their respective conference’s championship game. Baltimore had a much easier time sending the Texans home empty-handed.

After feeling out Houston in the first half and heading into halftime with a 10-10 tie, the Ravens took it to the Texans in the second half. Lamar Jackson made all kinds of plays and the defense didn’t allow any second half points.

Houston and their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud were handed a 34-10 loss.

The other team linked to the Super Bowl logo conspiracy, the San Francisco 49ers, had a much harder time putting away the Green Bay Packers.

But, most important of all, the 49ers did end the Packers season and it was awesome.

Why the Packers hate? Because a buddy of mine is a Packers fan and he’s not allowed to have nice things. Certainly not an NFC Championship appearance.

And thanks to the 49ers that’s not going to happen. Also thanks to the 49ers, I can enjoy the rest of the playoffs without having to worry about Green Bay making some insane Super Bowl run out of nowhere.

Of course my buddy wasn’t as disappointed as I was hoping he would have been. He knew that the Packers were overachieving and this interception from Jordan Love to seal the win for the 49ers wasn’t as backbreaking as it should have been.

Despite that it brought me great joy. The Packers season is over.

Drugs for fried pickles

There are several ways to celebrate a win like the 49ers 24-21 win over the Packers. Maybe you and a friend decide to head out to the local Buffalo Wild Wings for some wings or fried pickles.

If you do, I wouldn’t suggest this Indiana man’s approach. Justin Carpenter and his friend showed up to a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Lawrence, Indiana after it had closed.

Instead of turning around and heading back home, the 25-year-old had a better idea. He would offer the employees some drugs if they would reopen the kitchen and make them some fried pickles.

The old drugs for fried pickles move. Carpenter came prepared for such a proposition and he didn’t let the ankle monitor he was wearing from a prior drug arrest slow him down.

According to police, Carpenter offered marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy, and vape cartridges containing THC. When the employees declined his offer, he left hree small bags of marijuana on the restaurant’s front counter.

He told the manager before he left, “Give those bags to the kids.” Obviously that wasn’t his brightest idea. Police caught up with Carpenter at a nearby gas station.

The ankle monitor wearing fried pickle aficionado was arrested. He was hit with some brand new felony and misdemeanor narcotics charges then booked into the county jail.

Tough times out there. You can’t even trade drugs for fried pickles anymore.

Snow blower fight

Speaking of tough times a couple of neighbors attempting to clear their suburban driveways were going through it recently. Winter is here and it’s cold and snowy.

For some parts of the country that means it’s time to breakout the snow blowers. Most people are able to navigate this without any issues.

These two neighbors are not among them. A Grumpy Old Men style battle between the two of them was caught by another neighbor across the street.

It all started with one of them blowing snow from his driveway into the other guy’s driveway. That’s a clear violation of snow blower etiquette.

As a result there was a confrontation and the two blast each other with snow. The violator didn’t get the message and went right back to work blowing snow towards the other man’s driveway.

It’s honestly shocking that this did end up with punches being thrown, especially after the guy ate the snow to the face then went right back at it.

Don’t be the guy spraying the snow in the other guy’s driveway. This is how feuds are started and neighborhoods are destroyed from within.

That’s all I’ve got this morning. I have to get the rest of this day going – content, content, and content. Watch the Buccaneers-Lions game, then get my face melted off at a Tool concert tonight.

In other words, it’s a full Sunday schedule today. As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

2 passing touchdowns



2 passing touchdowns

2 rushing touchdowns

100 rushing yards

