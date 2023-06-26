Olivia Casta AI Investigation Rolls On, Danica Patrick Bikini Boat Day In Europe & Donovan Mitchell Can Crush A Softball

Videos by OutKick

Observations and odds & ends to get the final week of June 2023 rolling

I’m disturbed at how fast June flew by. This sucks. My 10U all-star team lost 20-7 on Saturday. I asked the kids how many of them wanted to pitch. Six raised their hands, so six kids pitched. I asked the kids which position they wanted to play. They picked their positions and played. It might’ve been the most relaxed I’ve been on a baseball field in my life. Then I went home, cracked beers and swam. It was a good day. QVC can’t be serious with its “Christmas in July” segment featuring Lindt chocolates that ran on Sunday. It was June 25. I’m a QVC fan, but not when they’re pushing Christmas in July into June. There are things we need to stand up and defend. What was going on with the NBC NASCAR broadcast last night in Nashville? Why was Dale Jr. in a long-sleeve (and the stripes were strange) shirt calling the race from a pit wall? It was just an odd broadcast. Also, that was a painfully boring race. NASCAR on NBC SUCKS so bad. I knew Eddie from Acworth would be taking shots at me this morning over his Braves winning the final two games of the series in Cincinnati. We could really use a new sport to give us some excitement in late June. What is that sport? I really hope the Thompson guy from LSU dosen’t make an error to cost the team a national title. ESPN started mentioning his defense and then he made a bonehead throw to third base to try to catch a runner sleeping like he was playing in my 10U all-star game. The sign of a great neighbor is a neighbor who brings you a river log stump after you mention a week ago that you are in the market for a nice-size river stump to use as a landscape decoration.

Quick hitters:

I’m intrigued by the NASA recruits who are now spending the next year living inside a Mars pod to simulate life living on a Mars pod…on Mars! Let’s see how this goes. I have no idea about the dynamics of the people going in, whether they’re married, nothing. All I see are two men and two women going into a pod for a year.

What could possibly happen over the next year? Get dialed in. This could get good.

CHAPEA's 4 person crew just entered their home for the next year. They're simulating a Mars mission to help assess health and performance in relation to Mars resource limitations in isolation and confinement. The door is officially closed and the mission has begun. Go Crew 1! pic.twitter.com/KKWKQ1opwg — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 25, 2023

I need to remind readers and social media followers that a majority of what you see out of me isn’t going to be super serious unless it’s some dude kicking biological female ass in athletic competitions. Then I’m going to be serious.

When you see “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” as a bunch of fat losers duke it out in Austin, it’s a statement on society and the scumbags that inhabit this country. It’s a statement on the cesspool that’s been created by losers.

Good chat. Hopefully, that cleared up any misconceptions.

#RIPJerry

Here I thought making a Jerry Springer joke out of it is denouncing it. Guess it wasn't clear enough. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 26, 2023

Let’s get to the emails!

• Keith in Phoenix writes:

We’re out here on our Savannah and Hilton Head trip right now. I appreciate all the tips from Screencaps readers we got with your help a few weeks ago.

One highlight of the trip so far was seeing the container ships cruising up the Savannah River to the port. I had zero idea those gigantic ships would be right there every day. It’s just ignorance on my part, but as a native of Arizona, we have few rivers, let alone navigatable waterways that can hold the world’s largest ships, so seeing these blew my mind. And my sons loved it too. I figured out you can see the locations of all ships in the world in real-time at vesselfinder.com, so we started timing it to go down to the river and watch them cruise by.

We also went prehistoric fossilized shark tooth hunting at a small beach in South Carolina. We found a few little tiny ones, which are cool and crazy to think they’re million(s) of years old. But a nice local guy was pulling up megalodon teeth out of the water right in front of us, which he kindly gave to my boys. When we started we thought it would be like finding a needle in a haystack to get some megalodons, but this guy was a legitimate expert. He was probably 65 years old and said he’d been hunting them his whole life. They’re the best souvenirs we could hope for.

New power couple?

• Lee D. in Florida asks:

I’ll stand by my statement from Saturday Screencaps. I, along with Wyn in Colorado, firmly believe that Dunne is dating someone from the LSU baseball team.

Now, let’s all take a guess on how much NASCAR paid Dunne to serve as an influencer at Sunday’s race. Someone paid up for this influence.

Eddie from Acworth couldn’t wait to email me last night

• Eddie writes:

Had to. HA!

Great series! See yall in playoffs!

• Cobra writes:

First time sending you something.

We are stoked about our Reds, and unbelievably exciting young team to watch. Mrs. P and I were at the Friday game a few weeks ago (Zac Brown concert) and last night. What an unbelievable atmosphere. The only issue is, Anheuser-Busch must be giving Bud Light to them to sell because all the mobile beer vendors only had Bud Light, Mich Ultra, and a couple of Bud Light seltzer things.

We walked the entire concourse looking and finally settled on a craft brew that we WAY! overpaid for, but I will not cave. This will be a call to stadium operations Monday, a bit of an inside connection through our admin whose husband is in that group.

But the above aside. The team is so much fun to watch. Mrs P is now planning our days around watching the games and having game-day food and drinks ready to go.

IG mom jean trend

• Sam L. writes:

Okay…. When Taylor Swift got famous and I saw she was wearing Mom Jeans – high-waisted to cover her lack of ass – I knew we have to go through a decade of shitty jeans. But I hoped that really hot girls wouldn’t follow suit. Alas, they did…..

[Ed. note: I forget the name of this IG model, but she’s from Kentucky and has made numerous appearances throughout the years.]

Hawt

Nawt.

If she had low ridin’ 7 or Lucky jeans, their design would make her flat ass a bubble.

As always….. I and my Dawgs are your still Natty Champs, 2 years running.

Screencaps readers DO NOT LIKE pooper scooper companies

• Tim in Texas City, Texas writes:

There’s a “poop scoop” company that comes to scoop your dogs s*** for you?? What is this?

• Jeff M. writes:

Sorry, nobody is a true American if they use a “poop scoop company” (i.e. from today’s TNML ruling email, you obviously withheld his name for his protection). Though as I write that I’m thinking maybe using poop scoop companies is typical America now, which makes me sad…

Kinsey:

Guys, the goal should always be for you to legally separate people from the money in their bank account. Business 101. Now, if people are willing to pay for people to pick up deuces, then who am I to say that’s a dumb business or a dumb decision they’ve made with their money?

I’m saving my energy to be mad at the scumbags who are destroying the country in real, tangible destructive ways. At least people are picking up the dumps in their yards.

Michigan question — we want to golf, walk, relax

• Mark P. in Indiana writes:

Joe; As always up to you if you want to post anything but i know you spend a lot of time in Michigan and I need a few recommendations

My wife and I are looking to go to Michigan for 4-6 days during the last week of July. We have spent time in Traverse City, Ludington, Holland, Saugatauk and New Buffalo. I would say TC and Ludington would be the 2 places we would return to but looking for other options. We do not fish nor boat and if we are up there for 5 days we may play golf 2-3 days. We like to walk and relax and enjoy where we are. We may also be looking for a home for the summer but it would need to be AirBnb worthy for us to make it worth our while. Any recommendations???

Also, Damn those Reds are FUN to watch, aren’t they? They are never out of a game and it looks like they enjoy playing the game. I was told that 2025 would be the year it all comes together but it appears they are trying to push that forward. Went from 3K in the stands to a sold out series! Enjoy them.

Kinsey:

I keep hearing great things about the Boyne Mountain area for golf and relaxation. You have Petosky and Charlevoix within striking distance out on the shores of Lake Michigan and Jully is primetime to hit that area.

And that area would also fit your requirements to be AirBnB worthy, especially in the winter. Huge snow dumps in the Boyne area.

Is Idaho still conservative?

• Brian G. echoes Mike T.’s comments:

We also live outside Boise. Moved here in 2020 after living in California and Washington. I travel back to those places and only thank the Dear Lord we discovered Idaho.

As to the new arrivals – over 50 % of our new development are from California and consider themselves ‘political refugees’ and are working actively to keep Idaho conservative.

On another note – here is a notice from the local newspaper – doubt you would see this in California.

Texas patio life

• Rob in Little Elm, TX writes:

Joe, you know we love our Patio Life in TX!

Rather be here with friends & family than nearly any place else…and the Yuengling is plentiful!

Keep up the great work, Brother.

What a morning for Screencaps: New emailers, new ideas, new patios. I love getting the week started like this, especially when I know so many of you are about to disappear for like the next two weeks. Enjoy those 14-16 day vacations through the 4th. You earned it.

Now let’s get rolling. Have an incredible day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Average home attendance this year vs. last year:



+39% PHI

+27% CLE

+24% TB

+22% BAL

+21% PIT CIN

+17% TEX

+13% HOU

+9% TOR

+9% ARI

+8% LAA SD

+6% MIA

+5% NYM

+4% MIN

+3% NYY

+3% CHC

+2% KC

+1% SEA LAD

0% ATL

-1% STL

-2% OAL BOS

-3% MIL SF

-6% DET

-10% COL

-14% WSH

-22% CWS — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 25, 2023

