Videos by OutKick

As collectives across the country seek new, innovative ways to raise NIL funds for their respective programs, Ole Miss’ Grove Collective is teasing one of the most unique partnerships of the new era.

It’s perfectly Mississippi and extremely ironic based on the program’s recent history.

The Grove Collective, founded shortly before the new legislation was passed in 2021, serves as the primary NIL arm in Oxford. It has agreements with a large number of athletes on the football, baseball, basketball (men’s and women’s), volleyball, track & field, and golf teams.

Most of the athletes, though, are part of Lane Kiffin’s program.

The Grove Collective makes it abundantly clear that it isn’t in the business of pay-for-play.

Rather, we provide a platform and opportunities for Ole Miss student athletes to market and derive value from their name, image and likeness. Interested how your business can partner with The Grove Collective? Let’s talk. — The Grove Collective

Its most recent business venture, which is still in the works, is one of a kind.

Realtree Camouflage founder Bill Jordan played football for the Rebels in the 1970s. Jordan’s company, for which his son Tyler is now a prominent voice in the public eye, first partnered with his alma mater back in the fall.

Now, six months later, Realtree is set to partner with the Grove Collective and two of its most prominent athletes— quarterback Jaxson Dart and offensive lineman Eli Acker. They are both big outdoorsman and avid hunters.

Although nothing is official yet, Realtree and the Grove Collective are set to announce a new NIL fundraising effort. It teased an exclusive hunt with Acker, Dart and Tyler Jordan.

Presumably, the Ole Miss hunt will be opened up for bidding.

The highest bidder will get to join the hunt. The proceeds will go directly to the collective.

This specific opportunity could not better represent the new landscape of the sport.

Ole Miss, back 2017, was punished for NCAA violations. Some of violations stemmed from a group of recruits who hunted on a booster’s private land.

Now, in today’s age, active players can hunt with NIL “boosters,” legally. What a difference five years makes!