Ole Miss Students Build Epic Cup Snake Anchored By Pledges During Weather Delay

Don’t look now, but Ole Miss is 7-0. The Rebels beat the Auburn Tigers by two scores on Saturday, though it took longer than expected to complete the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, not long after a fan went streaking and got absolutely crushed by security, lightning in the area caused the game to enter a delay. Both teams went back into their respective locker rooms, the officials left the field, and play was suspended.

While quite a few of the home fans packed things up and headed out to The Square for some beers at Rooster’s and whiskey at City Grocery, a pretty large contingent stuck around. Lane Kiffin got on his fanbase earlier in the year and pleaded for them to stay all four quarters, particularly the students.

Many of them (about half?) stuck around on Saturday and it led to an incredible off-field feat.

Ole Miss first permitted alcohol sales in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at the tail-end of 2019. Rebel fans have been able to purchase booze while at the game ever since. Booting a few shooters is still cheaper and easier, but that is neither here nor there.

During the weather delay against Auburn, the student section got to drinking. Whether it was ones filled with a mixer for their whiskey, or ice cold beer, cups started to empty in a hurry.

Given the free time, Ole Miss fans assembled a lengthy cup snake

For those who don’t know, a cup snake occurs when numerous empty cups are stacked together to form a “snake.” They are often found at sporting events that play out over several hours, like the one in Oxford.

Cup Snake cares not for this weather delay pic.twitter.com/XMuNtI5jg5 — Gray Hardison (@BellyoftheBeast) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile in the Ole Miss student section pic.twitter.com/j75cCPVqF2 — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) October 15, 2022

Rebel fans gathered all of the empties and went to work. The result was not of world record length, but it was impressively long. It started down by the end zone and reached well into the second deck.

Pledges, in coat and tie, got stuck with the hard part. They were in charge of holding the snake as it twisted and turned up the bleachers.

Credit where credit is due, ELITE cup snake pic.twitter.com/BiybUyA99j — JM (@jmcollard0426) October 15, 2022

Ole Miss students were asked by their head coach to show up and show out. They did that on Saturday and put together an incredible cup snake in the process. Well done.