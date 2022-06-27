Ole Miss Puts The Final Stamp On A Wild College Baseball Season In Omaha With Beers Flowing

Omaha, NE- I took a late night stroll around Charles Schwab Stadium, soaking in the aftermath of an Ole Miss National Championship. For some folks, the Omaha nights all blended into one, which included Sunday, as I was witnessing. After ten days of watching their team fight through the tournament, some were soaking up the last few pints of beer or Jell-O shots, while others were soaking in the feeling of what they had just witnessed hours earlier.

Now, I don’t have as many hours logged in Omaha compared to some of the folks I enjoyed the week with, but after consecutive trips to the tournament, I understand why folks continue coming back. It’s all done right, whether it be the city itself or the people that are running it, there is a special feeling you get when arriving in this town. Ole Miss fans took full advantage of the unwavering hospitality, just like their rivals Mississippi State did last season when they won it all.

I had one restaurant owner tell me he couldn’t believe how many people from Mississippi had shown up over the past two years. The funny part about the 2022 finals were the amount of people that showed up without tickets, just to experience the moment. I relate it to fans showing up on a Saturday in October, but only for the tailgate parties. After seeing what looked to be a few thousand people roaming around outside the stadium during the game, it became apparent that folks just wanted to feel like they were a part of something special, which they did.

But one of the key parts about building a fan base is letting them get to know the players. It wasn’t just about Ole Miss trying to win their first title, it was also about how much the fans fell in love with the team, with players like Tim Elko, who will never buy a drink again in Oxford. When the fans are bought into the stories of players, they feel a connection to them, just as the players. Some schools have embraced it, while others are still sitting on their hands. Tennessee is a prime example, looking to build the program, but knowing they will only go as far as the support takes them.

This was the perfect environment for Ole Miss fans to bottle up all that energy and celebrate it through the night at the local bars around Omaha. It honestly felt like I was sitting at an Ole Miss football game and Oklahoma had the visitors allotment, it was so loud and exhilarating to be a part of. There’s a reason why Mike Bianco wasn’t as shocked to see that many people in the stands and on the streets. The fans cared about the team and appreciated this special group of players.