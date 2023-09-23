Ole Miss Can Kick ‘Bama While They’re Down

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss vs. Alabama, 3:30 ET

I don’t think either team in this game is exactly where they want to be, and afterward, one of them is likely to either be barely in the top 25 rankings or out of them altogether. This is a rivalry matchup as well so these games always mean a bit more to both the fan bases and the players. In a day filled with great matchups, this could be one of the better games as Ole Miss takes on Alabama.

Ole Miss is sitting comfortably at 3-0 and climbing up the rankings of the best teams in the nation. Their offense has looked great with 526.7 total yards and getting basically anything they want up to this point. They haven’t faced the best competition yet but did battle Tulane and Georgia Tech, both are good enough teams. The good news for the Rebels is that they are playing an Alabama team that is mostly ranked based on name recognition and not on actual on-field production. The importance for Ole Miss in this game is to make the first punch. If their defense, one that has been very aggressive to start the season, can force a turnover or allow Ole Miss to score first, they might have a shot at the upset in this game. If Jaxson Dart is able to be sharp against an Alabama defense that is good, but not quite the level they’ve been in years past, he can lead them to victory. I do have a bit of concern that he will be contained in the pocket a bit more and that will neutralize his effectiveness on the field.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 09: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama is not the Alabama team that you used to know. Oddly enough, since the NIL rules went into effect and people could pay players openly, the talent level seems to have balanced out a bit and Alabama hasn’t been quite as much of a powerhouse. I’ll let you speculate and determine your own judgments about that information. In any case, the defense doesn’t have quite the level of shutdown ability that they used to in past seasons. They’ve allowed 309 yards of offense per game and have only been able to accumulate 367 for themselves. That’s a recipe for disaster. The defense rebounded from the loss to Texas by allowing just three points to USF. The bigger issue is that they have really struggled on offense. If Ole Miss can contain the pocket they will effectively stop quarterback Jalen Milroe who doesn’t have a very good ability to read the field. He is able to put the team on his back when he can get into space and run. However, if his initial read isn’t available he has struggled to make progress for Alabama.

It is hard for me to ever go against Alabama because it has been ingrained into my head that they are the better franchise or program. I still think they will be after a couple more years, but right now, things aren’t going well for the team. They look lost on offense and are lacking a killer edge on defense. I’ll grab the points with Ole Miss in this one. The game should be closer than a touchdown so I’ll take Ole Miss +7.

