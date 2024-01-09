Old Timers Fight At Jaguars-Titans Game & It’s DISGUSTING!

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with disgusting, scumbag behavior and this time we have old-timers letting their emotions out at the Week 17 finale between the Jags and Titans.

What caused such nasty behavior? Look, this could’ve been over a variety of things. It could’ve been an argument over immigration policy, Social Security cuts, taxes, whether Nashville has grown too fast, travel ball vs. house ball, Costco vs. Sam’s Club, or this could’ve been a vintage 401k dick-measuring contest.

Who knows?

Let’s go to the action.

A classic who has the bigger 401k fight today between Titans fans. pic.twitter.com/dBXNVLZ2aa — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 8, 2024

“You need to learn to talk to girls,” one voice can be heard saying as fists start flying again, after a two-second cooling down period.

“You ain’t gonna talk to my daughter like that,” says another voice.

Guys, guys, guys…one of you is going to break a hip, get pneumonia in the hospital and that will be the end of it. You won’t get to watch the Titans win the AFC South and lose in the Wild Card 10 years from now when CJ Stroud decides to chill for a year.

One more thing: You have to give the Gen Z Titans fan credit for not getting in the middle of those fisticuffs and risking dropping his beer. It’s not worth it.

Typically, the OutKick Culture Department would rip the no-sex-having Gen Z types for not playing referee, but in this case, I have to give credit to Gen Z for actually suckin’ down a cold one. That’s rare these days. Drink that cold one, kid.

After a midseason lull, NFL fans finished off the season with a bang and it was simply DISGUSTING behavior. In Washington D.C., a Cowboys fan was clocked with a brutal sucker punch by a Ryan Kerrigan fan as Cowboys fans were just trying to enjoy destroying the Commanders and helping Washington’s draft position.