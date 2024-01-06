Old James Bond Movies Slapped With Trigger Warning Because Society Is Very Dumb

Videos by OutKick

The James Bond film franchise is one of the entertainment industry’s longest lasting and most valuable properties.

The combination of the always enjoyable spy genre, globe-trotting, male wish fulfillment and style made them dominant box office performers and timeless properties. Well, they used to be timeless, before puritanical progressives took over Hollywood.

The British Film Institute (BFI) is set to release a retrospective on composer John Barry, who was a frequent contributor to the James Bond franchise. BFI’s series on Barry includes two films from the Bond franchise, which, apparently to the BFI, needs a trigger warning because of “outdated” “language and stereotypes,” according to The Independent.

The warning, says that the films “contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then).”

The BFI also goes out of its way to ensure that viewers know that they would never endorse the views shared in the Bond franchise, “The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners,” the website reads.

Thank God they cleared that up.

1963: Actors Ursula Andress and Sean Connery in a scene from ‘Dr. No” directed by Terence Young. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

James Bond Warnings Highlight Deeper Problems In Entertainment

Two Sean Connery-starring Bond films are included in the retrospective, Goldfinger, widely regarded as one of the best films in the James Bond franchise, and You Only Live Twice.

In You Only Live Twice, Connery’s Bond is sent to Japan, which saddled that film with its own special warning about “outdated racial stereotypes.”

Sure, some of the language and behavior in the old Bond films would have been seen differently then than it is today. But that’s how time works. Old movies are a product of their time, just as the drivel modern Hollywood currently puts out is reflective of the incomprehensibly stupid time period we now live in.

If modern audiences are so sensitive and sheltered that they need trigger warnings before classic films, maybe they should avoid movies entirely and focus more on their bubble of progressive-approved content created by political allies.

Noticeably, the same ideology that demands trigger warnings for classic films has no problem making pornographic books available to children in schools. These people would riot in the streets if trigger warnings were put up before movies that would offend conservatives or Christians.

But because the James Bond warnings are to the benefit of modern progressives, they applaud the BFI’s virtue-signaling efforts.

Dumb And Dumber

BFI, for its part, issued a predictably weak statement defending its trigger warnings.

“Whilst we have a responsibility to preserve films as close to their contemporaneous accuracy as possible, even where they contain language or depiction which we categorically reject, we also have a responsibility in how we present them to our audiences,” they wrote in a statement to The Independent. The trigger warnings/content warnings that we provide in all of our exhibition spaces and online platforms act as guidance that a film or work reflects views of the time in which they were made and which may cause offence.”

What causes the most offense is when embarrassing modern organizations and industries are this cowardly. And the fact that they believe modern audiences are unable to use critical thinking.