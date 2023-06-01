Old Guy Phillies Announcers Are Appalled By Francisco Lindor’s Throw To First

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Phillies broadcast team was none too pleased with the way Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor threw the ball to first for the second out of a double play.

In the top of the 5th inning with no outs and first baseman Kody Clemens on first, Third baseman Edmundo Sosa lined one straight to Lindor.

Probably assuming there was no way he was going to get a hold of it, Clemens was well on his way to second when Lindor snagged it. The Mets shortstop then flipped a casual throw that bounced its way to first. This left Phils’ announcers Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis big mad.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast didn't care for how Mets star Francisco Lindor tossed the ball to first base on an easy double play.



"I'm not a big fan. Be a little bit more professional about it."- Ben Davis ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/W8LrDF0mJz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 1, 2023

“Oh my gosh, he just flips it and rolls it over to first base,” McCarthy.

“Couldn’t have just tagged him,” Davis added.

They were very much in agreement about not being super fond of Lindor seemingly half-assing a throw when he could have just tagged Cemens. Although they may have been frustrated with the team being own in a game they went on to lose 4-1.

It would appear that Lindor had some degree of plausible deniability. Maybe his footing wasn’t right or he was surprised to see Clemens already on second base so soon after he snagged that line drive.

Still, McCarthy and Davis read it as Lindor rubbing the Phillies’ nose in the play. They even said he could’ve been a “bit more professional about it.”

Listen, it is what it is. It was going to be a double play no matter how he got to over there.” McCarthy said.

