Virginia Football Reverses Ludicrous Ban, Allows ODU’s Adorable Service Puppy To Be On Sideline This Weekend

Don’t worry, Hudson the puppy will be on the sideline for Old Dominion football this weekend. The University of Virginia has changed its rules to allow him to be in attendance after public outcry against the school’s ludicrous ban.

Hudson, who has quickly become the Monarchs’ unofficial mascot, is a service-dog-in-training. He is part of the two-year-long ‘Mutts with a Mission’ program and couldn’t be cuter.

Old Dominion’s service dog Hudson is extremely well-behaved.

(image courtesy: @HudsonODU / Twitter)

Puppies are placed in a caregiver’s home for 18 months before returning to the organization for an additional six. From there, once the training is complete, the dogs are permanently placed with disabled veterans, first responders and law enforcement for no cost to the recipient.

ODU head coach Ricky Rahne and his family joined the program and are currently housing Hudson. In turn, to some extent, the entire program is responsible for the yellow lab pup. He has quickly become part of the family, part of the team, and part of the university as a whole.

Hudson was at Virginia Tech when Old Dominion pulled the Week 1 upset.

I had no doubt that @ODUFootball would win last week!



My job is to bring the positive vibes, and most importantly stay calm even if there is a party going on around me 😎🏈🐾 #nostress #ThrowbackThursday #ReignOn #servicedogintraining pic.twitter.com/fbyimLghlR — Hudson ODU (@HudsonODU) September 8, 2022

He was also on the field at East Carolina last weekend.

Look how welcoming and supportive ECU was of having me on their field 🐾🐕‍🦺 #servicedog pic.twitter.com/1YPQxuU9Ql — Hudson ODU (@HudsonODU) September 14, 2022

Everywhere that Hudson has gone, he has been on his best behavior. The young pup even got to go onboard two U.S. military ships at the Naval station in Norfolk without issue.

However, until Friday afternoon, Hudson was not going to be allowed to travel with the team this weekend. Virginia football has a ridiculous rule in place that bans service animals who are still in training from the sidelines.

Or, at least, it had a rule in place. The ban is no longer.

On Friday afternoon, the official Twitter account for UVA’s service dog Champ extended an invitation for a playdate.

Hey @HudsonODU, I talked to my people and asked if we could have a play date Saturday. They said yes! And guess what? They said we could meet up on the field at the @UVAFootball–@ODUFootball game! You in?@servicedogsva | @MuttswaMission — Champ UVA (@UvaChamp) September 16, 2022

The school then followed-up to confirm that Hudson will be allowed at the game.

We have an open invitation for @HudsonODU to join our service dog, Champ, at tomorrow’s game! https://t.co/tonIAF8kLp — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 16, 2022

The Monarchs already left for Charlottesville without Hudson, but — NOT TO WORRY! — he will make the two-and-a-half hour drive before kickoff on Saturday. Credentials are in the works and Old Dominion’s unofficial mascot will be in attendance for the game.

Breaking news, Brooke Corson, Director Mutts with a Mission that owns Hudson text me this great news ODU’s Hudson on the football field at tomorrow’s game,

“UVA will be allowing Hudson on the sidelines. We officially received word credentials are being made.”@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/jlPhcK4zsR — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 16, 2022

This is great news! Virginia’s rule never made any sense, but it is now a thing of the past.

Hudson will be on the sideline and will try to lead the Monarchs to victory!