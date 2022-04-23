Oklahoma Unveils Statue Of Baker Mayfield That Looks Nothing Like Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma’s statue of Baker Mayfield is, well, it’s something. We’re 100% sure it’s something, but less than 0% sure it’s Mayfield based on the looks of this thing.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Real Madrid’s failed attempt at carving a statue for Cristiano Ronaldo a few years back, Oklahoma decided it wanted to give them a run for their money.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has unveiled their statue of Baker Mayfield.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2HNpgda7eq — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 23, 2022

As if Mayfield didn’t need any more pub as it is, such as where he’ll play football at in 2022, the unveiling of the statue for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has social media crackin’ out all the jokes.

Baker Mayfield's new Heisman statue at OU looks like it just saw the McPoyle twins walk into Paddy's with a gallon of milk and new robe… pic.twitter.com/FZI3XdKv6p — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) April 23, 2022

Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue looks like Dennis Reynolds, bro 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/391m7c6vUh — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 23, 2022

It’s pretty cool how Oklahoma chose to honor Baker Mayfield’s Heisman season with a statue of Robert Patrick, playing the role T-1000 in Terminator 2.



He almost got the job done as well but couldn’t quite seal it either. pic.twitter.com/vBFzIV6cZh — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) April 23, 2022

