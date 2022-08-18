Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy put on a show during a recent session with the press.

Earlier in the summer, a video of a shirtless Gundy doing one-arm push ups went viral, and naturally, the media had to get to the bottom of his form.

When asked how to do a one-arm push up, Gundy didn’t waste much time talking. He just dropped down and demonstrated how to do it.

Is Mike Gundy the man or is Mike Gundy the man? The answer is 100% yes. The head coach of the Cowboys is an absolute content machine.

No matter what he does, he has the ability to captivate and entertain people. There are honestly too many examples to choose from.

Mike Gundy shows reporters how to do one-arm push ups. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Whether it’s his infamous “I’m a man” rant or talking about snowflakes, whenever he gets on a roll, you can’t stop him.

You just have to let him continue.

Now, he’s out here doing one-arm push ups for the media. If that’s not an alpha power move, I don’t know what is.

The man is 55 years old, and he cranked out those push ups like it wasn’t anything difficult at all. Look at the form!

If Mike Gundy is already rolling in the middle of August, Cowboys fans better buckle up because the 2022 season is going to be epic in Stillwater.