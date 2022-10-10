Mike Gundy Once Interviewed To Be The Coach Of This NFL Team

Mike Gundy, once upon a time, had some interest in coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gundy has become one of the most famous coaches in all of college football after several great seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but he nearly left the program about a decade ago.

The 2011 Big 12 championship winning coach revealed to Guerin Emig that he interviewed to be the head coach of the Bucs “multiple” times roughly a decade ago.

Given the timeline, Gundy would have interviewed for the job right after Greg Schiano got the boot.

Well here's something.#OKState coach Mike Gundy tells @GuerinEmig that he interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the head coach position "multiple" times about 10 years ago. — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) October 10, 2022

Imagine what could have been if Mike Gundy had taken his talents to the NFL instead of building a very solid program in Stillwater.

I’m not sure the NFL could have handled his level of energy. Let’s not forget that Mike Gundy is a content machine.

Everything he does tends to be hilarious.

Mike Gundy interviewed to be the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Just the other day, he was talking about how to make the perfect cocktail after a huge win, and let’s not forget his infamous “I’m a man” speech.

The college football world loves that kind of chaos and energy. It doesn’t fly as much in the NFL. Everything is more buttoned up in the National Football League.

Mike Gundy on how to make a post-victory cocktail, the Joe DeForest way pic.twitter.com/s6IfnZYzKS — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) October 4, 2022

Fortunately, Gundy stayed right where he’s meant to be and has continued to win a bunch of games with the Cowboys. While he’s still chasing an elusive CFP appearance, there’s no doubt he’s a hell of a coach.

Since 2013, he’s had five double digit win seasons, and it looks like he’ll get his sixth this season after starting 5-0.

Mike Gundy interviewed to coach the Bucs. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football is where Mike Gundy belongs. It’s where he’s meant to be, and let’s hope he stays for a long time.