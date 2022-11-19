Oklahoma State Basketball Embarrassingly Chokes Away Win By Failing To Convert Wide-Open Alley-Oop

Oklahoma State basketball had a chance to win in regulation on Friday night. Instead, it choked away its opportunity and lost in overtime. The entire sequence was brutal to watch unfold.

Although the Cowboys are likely not a tournament team this year, they are expected to finish in the middle of the Big 12 Conference standings. And there is no reason that they shouldn’t be able to beat an AAC opponent like UCF, which has reached March Madness just three times since the turn of the century.

Out of the gates, momentum was in Oklahoma State’s favor and it took an 11-point lead into halftime.

And then the Cowboys totally choked. Not only did they allow the Knights back into the game, they went completely dry at the 13-minute mark and scored just two points through the next six minutes.

Meanwhile, UCF climbed back into the game and took the lead with just under five minutes left.

From there, both sides went back-and-forth until an Oklahoma State layup tied the game at 52 with 39 seconds left. The ball was in the Knights’ court, literally.

Until they turned it over and gave possession right back to the Cowboys with a chance to win.

As the clock ticked down from 10, Oklahoma State took the ball up the court and 7-foot-1 Moussa Cisse was streaking by himself on the right side. He was wide open with only a much, much smaller UCF guard in his way.

All Cisse had to do was catch the ball and put it in the hoop. The clock would have expired and the Cowboys would have won.

Instead, Cisse went up for an alley-oop and completely blew it. Although the pass was low, he mishandled the ball, fell out of bounds, tried to throw the ball back over the hoop, and missed.

The game went to overtime as a result of the miss and Oklahoma State lost by five. Brutal.