Oklahoma Player Viciously Booed By Texas Fans While Being Recognized For Charity Work During Halftime Of Sugar Bowl

There are no days off in the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, and Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs fully embraced that fact during halftime of the Sugar Bowl.

Downs, along with players from other programs around the country, were honored during halftime of the Texas-Washington thriller for their charitable work as a member of the Good Works team. While everyone else posed for a quick photo on the ESPN broadcast, Downs elected to troll the thousands of Texas fans inside the stadium by throwing up the ‘Horns Down’ hand gesture.

It took all of about two seconds for Longhorns fans to shower him with boos. You could even hear an “OU sucks” chant start during the 20-second clip.

Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs was honored as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team at halftime of the Sugar Bowl. He sent a message to Texas. pic.twitter.com/2mOxMFSQRN — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024

While Texas undoubtedly had a better overall season than Oklahoma this year given its birth in the College Football Playoff, the Sooners did hand the Longhorns their lone loss of the regular season. In other words, Downs had every right to take a dig at Texas fans while being recognized on the field.

It was a savage move from the d-lineman, and probably one he had thought up for quite some time, as he became an instant legend among Sooners fans.

Simple yet somewhat petty little gestures like this are exactly what makes college football so, so great.

It’s safe to say Downs didn’t mind seeing the Longhorns lose to the Huskies 37-31 and miss out on a shot at playing Michigan next week for a national title.

