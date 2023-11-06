Oklahoma State Trolls Oklahoma In Ruthless Fashion Using Taylor Swift Song After Beating The Sooners: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma State was on a different level after beating the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.

It was the final Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future as Oklahoma will join the SEC next year, and it’s unclear when the two programs will play again.

Everyone knew the stakes going into the game, and that’s what made the victory all that much sweeter for the Cowboys and Mike Gundy’s team as they walked off the field with a win.

Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma and then trolled the Sooners. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

However, the real MVP was whoever was in control of the music. The stadium blasted Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together” as students flooded the field.

Watch the hilarious moment unfold below, and email me your thoughts on the game to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023

This right here is how you do it, folks. The rivalry between the two schools is over for the time being after Saturday, and little brother took it to the Sooners in front of a stadium packed with Cowboys fans.

There’s always been a sense that Oklahoma views itself as superior to OSU, and the program has certainly had a lot more success over the past several years.

Leaving for the SEC only further reenforces the idea Oklahoma was the elite program and the Cowboys were just struggling to keep up.

Yet, we play the games for a reason, and anything can happen. The Cowboys improved to 7-2, ended the rivalry with a massive win and then trolled the hell out of the Sooners on their way off the field and back to the buses to Norman.

Are you not entertained? This is a level of pettiness college football fans love. Inject it right into my veins.

Props to Oklahoma State for beating the Sooners and then executing a troll job to perfection. Talk your trash, OSU. You’ve certainly earned it.