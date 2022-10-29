Oklahoma Kicker Turns On Jets During Fake Field Goal Score

Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit found himself in an unlikely spot this afternoon – the end zone. Rather than his leg, Schmit opted to show off his jets during a second quarter Sooners field goal attempt. The end result, an Oklahoma score that left Iowa State wondering what just happened.

The Sooners and Cyclones were knotted at 3 when Schmit took the field for a seemingly “sure thing” 19-yard field goal attempt. Earlier in the half Schmit knocked one in from 41 yards out.

Clearly expecting more of the same, Iowa State’s defense approached the play with minimal interest.

What followed was Schmit turning on the jets and finding the end zone.

Watch Oklahoma’s kicker impersonate a tailback in the video below.

Oklahoma Entered Saturday 4-3

OU’s fake field goal really was a thing of beauty. Most fake field goal attempts see a holder show off the arm. And on occasion, it’s the kicker himself who attempts a pass – generally with mixed results. But Schmit’s play was far from the norm. It’s not often a kicker is trusted to use his wheels to find the end zone.

But Oklahoma was obviously aware that Schmit could scoot. Once the holder fielded the ball, he wasted little time flipping the ball to Schmit, who ran off left tackle untouched. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the loose hips carrying the pill for the Sooners belonged to Oklahoma legend Adrian Peterson.

Ok, maybe he wasn’t quite that impressive, but the dude was movin’. Especially for a kicker.

By halftime, Schmit’s scamper was still the only non-field score of the game. Oklahoma currently leads the Cyclones 13-6.

Schmit, a redshirt sophomore, has accounted for all 13 Oklahoma points himself. He entered Saturday having connected on 6 of his 7 field goal attempts this season. Schmit’s also gone a perfect 31/31 on extra points.