Oklahoma Jumps To No. 5 In A.P. Poll After Win Over No. 3 Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners ascended to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday following their electrifying, 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas Saturday in the Red River Shootout.

And there may be more where that came from out of Oklahoma, which improved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big 12.

“There are no limits on what this team can do,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win. “And no excuses either. We’ve got everything that we need. We’re certainly not there.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables thinks his Sooners can climb four spots to No. 1 as the season goes on. Oklahoma beat No. 3 Texas 34-30 Saturday in Dallas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma has only one team on its remaining schedule at the moment that is ranked in No. 23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). The Sooners play at Kansas on Oct. 28. After an open date, Oklahoma hosts Central Florida (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) on Oct. 21. Kansas beat Central Florida, 51-22, on Saturday.

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Sees Room For Improvement

“There’s plenty we’ll have to improve and get better at,” Venables said. “But boy, we’re just really thankful for our players and their effort. They were nothing short of amazing today.”

Texas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) fell to No. 9. Both Oklahoma and Texas will be in the Southeastern Conference next season. They are scheduled to play in 2024 in Dallas.

Georgia (6-0) remained No. 1 in the nation as it has been all season, following a 51-13 win over Kentucky. Michigan (6-0) was No. 2, followed by Ohio State (5-0) and Florida State (5-0). Penn State, Washington, Oregon, Texas and USC made up the second five of the top 10. USC dropped one spot after struggling with Arizona for a 43-41 win in triple overtime.

Alabama, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville and Oregon State were at No. 11 through No. 15. Utah was No. 16, followed by Duke and UCLA, which got to No. 18 following a 25-17 upset of No. 13 Washington State, which fell to No. 19 for a tie with Tennessee.

Notre Dame fell 11 spots to No. 21 following a 33-20 loss to Louisville, which jumped 11 spots to 14 from No. 25. LSU was No. 22, followed by Kansas, Kentucky and Miami.